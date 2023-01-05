“Russia is my home. Here I have my job, my interests and my main relationships. At the moment I have no reason, or even desire, to return to Italy, given the treatment that has been reserved for me”. To explain it to Ansa is Lanfranc Cyrilthe entrepreneur nicknamed ‘Putin’s architect’, on whom there is a pending arrest warrant in prison signed by the Brescia public prosecutor’s office as part of an investigation into tax crimes.

In recent months, 140 million euros have been seized from Cirillo. On February 23, the trial against him will begin before the court of Brescia and for the Italian justice Cirillo is a fugitive and, according to what he declares, now lives permanently in Russia. According to an investigation by Navalnyj’s anti-corruption foundation, Cirillo built Putin’s pharaonic villa on the Black Sea, furnished with furniture from the most exclusive Italian companies and inspired by Berlusconi’s Villa Certosa. In Moscow he had opened and then closed the Masterskaya architecture studio.

“I was told that I would not even be able to take a plane to come to Italy, because an Interpol mandate has been issued for me, even a red notice, normally reserved for terrorists and drug traffickers” Cirillo argued, adding that ” I fail to understand two things. First: what is the use of an Interpol mandate, which as everyone knows is the tool for “searching” for a person in the world, when the Italian judicial authority has no need to look for me because it knows very well that I I am in Moscow and he knows my address perfectly; secondly: because an Interpol mandate has been requested and, on the other hand, my extradition to Italy is not being requested, through the ordinary procedure established by law, which would make it possible to know what the objections are they concern and the documents on which they are based. It is a ‘special’ treatment – he concluded – which I find very strange and I don’t understand, but it will be because I am an architect and not a lawyer”.

Who is Lanfranco Cirillo, Putin’s architect wanted for tax crimes

The entrepreneur, an architect from Brescia who later moved to Dubai, is accused of various tax crimes (smuggling and false declaration), money laundering, self-laundering and fraudulent transfer of values. The investigations by the economic-financial police unit of Brescia, closed last summer, had started from a helicopter registered in Russia – for which the customs obligations had not been fulfilled – which had thus brought to light an alleged case of fictitious residence abroad and missing tax returns for tens of millions of euros from 2013 to 2019 given that, according to the investigators, Cirillo maintained “in Italy the center of his family, emotional and economic-patrimonial interests” and that he showed “significant manifestations of wealth wholly disproportionate to the taxable income declared, for which no suitable justifications have been provided to ascertain their legitimacy from a tax point of view”.

Among the assets seized from Cyril “luxury homes, a helicopter, bank balances, cash, jewels, works of modern and contemporary art by famous authors (paintings by Picasso, Cezanne, Kandinsky, De Chirico and Fontana, ed.), as well as various other luxury goods”.