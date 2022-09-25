[Epoch Times, September 25, 2022]Finland said on Friday (September 23) that it will “significantly limit” the number of Russian “tourists” crossing the border as large numbers of Russian men try to flee home country to avoid conscription.

The Finnish government said the decision was made out of fears that issuing a large number of visas to Russian men would “severely damage Finland’s international standing”.

Little is known about the specific details of the restrictions that Finland will implement. Finland’s decision comes after other neighboring countries took steps earlier this week to prevent Russian tourists from crossing the border.

Finland’s latest decision means that all land border crossings linking Russia and Europe have been blocked.

Thousands of Russian men are reportedly fleeing the country after President Vladimir Putin issued a “partial mobilization order” this week to throw more people into the war in Ukraine.

Putin said he would mobilize “reservists” to fight, suggesting that anyone of conscription age could be forced to fight in Ukraine.

Russian men aged 18-27 are required to serve in Russia for a year, and certain conditions such as higher education and health can help some men avoid this requirement.

Putin is expected to mobilize some 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine. But Moscow said on Friday that tech, business talent and state journalists would be exempt.

Kyiv claims that while more than 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the fighting, nearly 55,000 Russian soldiers were killed.

The death toll throughout the war has not been independently verified.

Images of Russian airports crowded with men of conscription age and thousands of people flocking to Russian border crossings, causing traffic jams, show that Russian citizens are reluctant to risk fighting in Ukraine.

