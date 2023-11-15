Home » Larian confirms the launch on Xbox in December, exact date at TGA
World





Larian Studios ha announced today that Baldur’s Gate 3RPG among the most celebrated and awarded games of the year, will finally arrive on Xbox in December. The exact date has not yet been announced, but will be revealed during the event The Game Awards dell’December 8th morning at 1:30 am.

We cannot rule out that, given that the event is already quite late in December, the announcement does not include an “available now!” in full style shadowdrop. We’ll just have to wait for the TGA to find out!

