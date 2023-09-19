Larimar City & Resort: Luxury Hotels and a Garden City to be Built in Punta Cana

New Luxury Hotels and Garden City to be Built in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, September 18 – Exciting news for travelers and real estate enthusiasts in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, Dominican Republic. Two luxury hotels named “The Royal Sonesta” and “The James” are set to be built, along with a unique “garden city” as part of the Larimar City & Resort real estate development project. This project is a collaboration between the Spanish multinational Clerhp and Sonesta International Hotels, the eighth largest hotel group globally.

Located just 25 minutes from the Punta Cana airport and 15 minutes from the breathtaking beaches of Bávaro, Larimar City & Resort will offer stunning 180-degree views from a cliff situated over 100 meters above sea level. This will be the first intelligent garden city in the Caribbean, emphasizing renewable energy, efficient water usage, and cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Big Data, and IoT.

With an estimated population of 35,000 to 55,000 residents and tourists, Larimar City & Resort aims to provide exceptional sports, nature, leisure, and wellness experiences. The development will feature a country club with a golf course, health clinics, wellness center, and state-of-the-art sports facilities.

The CEO of Clerhp, Juan Andrés Romero, expressed his confidence in the project, stating that the first phase of Larimar City & Resort is expected to be completed between late 2025 and early 2026. Romero also highlighted the support from the Dominican Government and international investor groups, recognizing the unique opportunity presented by this mixed-use development.

The Dominican Republic has experienced an impressive 11 percent increase in visitors during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. Romero further emphasized the multifaceted beauty of the country, boasting rainforests, savannas, highlands, and even the Caribbean’s highest mountain, Duarte Peak. Visitors to Larimar City & Resort can expect stunning beaches, waterfalls, opportunities to watch whales, and explore the cultural attractions of Santo Domingo.

The Larimar City & Resort development project promises to elevate the tourism and real estate landscape in Punta Cana, providing a luxurious and sustainable experience for residents and visitors alike. The Dominican Republic continues to shine as a top destination for travelers seeking both natural beauty and cultural immersion.

