Over a beat of the producer and DJ that slender the Catalan duo talk about where they are in the music industry and how they got to where they are, “Sin un plan” .

The Barcelona rappers return with their characteristic flow and vintage rap. With a skillful and irreverent identity, The Ninyas of the Corro they maintain the forcefulness of their personal stamp: the combative hip hop of the 90’s. After his acclaimed album “Onna Bugeisha”, Felinna Vallejo y Laüra Bonsai share with their fans an independent single to launch their next project.