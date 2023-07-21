Las Odio sing to those who are wrong in “Change for the Worse”

In “Change for the Worse”, Las Odio put themselves in the role of the losers and collect the regrets of those who know that they have gambled and lost. On their new single, they know that making decisions can lead to mistakes, although they (almost) always leave room to keep trying.

“Change for the Worse” is composed and produced by I hate them and it was recorded in the Sevillian studios of Leafmixed by raul perez and mastered by shelter studio. We remind you that I hate them are Ágata Ahora (guitar), Amanda Palma (drums) Paula JJ (voice and synthesizers) and Sonsoles Rodríguez (bass).

You can see Las Odio in concert at Gijón (July 29, Xixón Tsunami), Miño (August 4, Loro Facu) and Aranda de Duero (August 10, Sonorama).

