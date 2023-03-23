The Argentines The pills of the grandpa They will celebrate their twenty-year career in style, also in our country. Specifically, we will be able to see them, during the month of April, on a six-date tour that may hold some surprises.

(Check the tour dates at the end of this interview) A twenty-year career and maintaining the same line-up of seven members on each of the studio albums you’ve recorded is not something within everyone’s reach. The world of rock is full of stories of disagreements, ego fights and breakups, given how turbulent it can be to spend so many hours on the road. Undoubtedly, this very solid union is one of the keys that have made The pills of the grandpa one of the most beloved rock bands in their country.

In April you visit us for the third time. What news are we going to find?

(Juan Piti, singer) The public will see us a little older, but quite well maintained. Now we are putting together the list of songs with which we are going to go there and, as they are still concerts that we celebrate within the framework of 20 years, we are going to play songs from all the albums. The latest songs we’ve released may be there too. And as we repeat in many rooms that we have been to before, well, somehow, it will be something very familiar.

“I prefer to think that there are still a lot of good things to come” How does it turn out to go from playing in your country in big venues to doing it in smaller venues?

Going back to playing in smaller venues than we usually play is something we like and somehow rejuvenates us. I remember a lot the first time we came to Spain, because we rented the van and drove it ourselves, as we did at the beginning of our career and that was something that I loved. I really liked doing that tour and depending only on ourselves and not having everything super organized, with a driver to take you or not having a hotel room to yourself and having to share a room with your colleagues again. That is why I say that to a certain extent it rejuvenates us, because it allows us to relive experiences and I think that in some way it does us good. Also, pretending that you do just as well in a place you’ve been to relatively little, compared to Argentina that we’ve been playing for twenty years, wouldn’t make sense. And we are lucky that we are doing very well here, and at the same time we can organize tours to other places where they do not know us as well or where we have never been. Something that we are always willing to do, to see what happens.

I imagine that the objective is also to enter the festival circuit here and reach the Spanish public, because these events are ideal for people who do not know your proposal to discover it, right?

Completely agree with you. It is an objective that we want to achieve because it is true that in Spain the majority of the public that comes to see us are Argentines or Latin Americans who live there and that, in some way, we connect them with their place or with their history and the presence of the public. Spanish is minor. That’s why we want to come more in the future and manage to play at a festival because, as happens here, there will always be an audience that is waiting for another artist and suddenly discovers you. See also Ukraine-Russia crisis, Zelensky asks Bennett for help in mediation

It is inevitable to take stock now that you have reached 20 years of career and, in your case, you are practically the same since almost the beginning of your formation. What has been the secret to keeping you together for so long?

At the beginning of the band, when we were in music school, we did undergo mutations, but it is true that this is the formation that has recorded all the albums and that has done the vast majority of concerts to date. And the truth is that we were all always on the same side. From the beginning we had a lot of internal ties between us and, although there were some of us who knew each other personally at the beginning, we did have many people in common who meant that, when we got together, we did not feel alien from each other. Over time we have become friends, we have become brothers, we have experienced countless things, good and bad, and we love each other very much. See that we are completely different, but we have the confidence to be able to tell each other what we think. Being able to get angry and being able to get angry the next day. So our personal relationship is one of great affection… And on the other hand, musically we also get along. We like to make music together. We like to listen to what one proposes and what the other proposes. So it’s like everything we’ve experienced, and the privilege of being able to do what we’re doing, is a gift that life gives us and, if we deny that, we’d be throwing something spectacular overboard.

And if you had to keep a milestone, with a single memory of these 20 years, what would it be?

What do I know! I prefer to think that there are still a lot of good things to come. I don’t know, yet. Although if we talk about the call, I would have to stay with the time we played at the Ferro stadium here in Argentina, which was the concert in which we got the most people, but I don’t know if it is the concert in which we played the best. I think that all the journey we have today is the most valuable thing we have.

(At this moment Diego Bochi joins the conversation. He has had a problem with his connection to the video call) (NdR)

(Diego Bochi, guitarist) I still have a very recent celebration that we did at Luna Park on the occasion of the twenty-year career, in which I noticed that prestige and respect that those two decades give you.

It seems to me vital for the long-lived career of a group, to continue making songs that become benchmarks for the band. For example, on the last album you have a song like “El favor” that has become a hit in your repertoire and that is essential to continue in good shape after 20 years.

(Juan Piti) That without a doubt. That our songs continue to be valid, but not only the old ones, but also the new ones, is super important.

(Diego Bochi) Above all it is important for the soul. Those of us who are into music know that there are bands that, with a song that was a hit in 1984, can continue to live. There is a well-known artist here who has a song called “Violeta” that he plays it in his shows the first time, then he plays it in the middle and he also plays it at the end. It’s a great song ‘Violeta’ but what a way to get it out I play a song and lose validity And, although we could live from music just the same, in reality we live for it, making it, sharing it and that keeps us happy and above all fresh. See also Overseas Chinese in Indonesia eagerly look forward to President Xi Jinping's attendance at the G20 Bali Summit - Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China

“We have a tik-tok and every time we have to make content, we don’t feel in our element with this type of action” Well, since we are talking about validity and topicality, it comes to my mind that Duki has recently been in Spain and has managed to get more than 50 thousand people adding his concerts in Madrid and Barcelona. Figures that were unthinkable just a year ago. How do you see this new urban wave of Argentine artists?

(Diego Bochi) It’s amazing! The truth is that they are artists who win because they are fresh and authentic… I listen to Bizarrap and we maintain some contact with him. But the truth is that I find it hard to enjoy the genre, although I respect it. And every time I come across one of them I congratulate them because what they are doing seems amazing to me. There is a duo called Paco and Ca7riel that really blows my mind and I think they have a lot to give. And then I also have a lot of respect for YSY A who is the creator of the whole scene and also for Duki… The truth is that they lived very fast, they rocked young and arrived here mature.

What is the current state of health of Argentine rock? Is there a new band or is the urban scene snacking on everything?

(Juan Piti) In the mainstream, to put it in some way, what sounds the most for large audiences is urban music. It is what is most in vogue although rock is not dead. Here in Argentina, the bands continue to come together, although the aesthetics may not be so classic, they may be much more modern, but rock, far from dying, is very much alive.

(Diego Bochi) Possibly he had a rebirth with what is indie and indie rock, both in Spain and here. And let’s not forget either that many of the guys who are making urban music are very much for rock… For example WOS, who is listened to a lot at home and is doing something like Rage Against The Machine or Nathy Peluso who does everything. Salsa, rock… She can do whatever she wants because she is a very complete artist. And let’s not forget that here in Argentina the biggest festival there is the Cosquín and it’s a rocker. So here the idiosyncrasy is very rock. I am not saying that what happened with tango cannot happen, that it is not dead either, but here among the journalists and some Argentine critics, every seven, eight years they try to finish off rock with that phrase that rock has died or is dying. However, that is something that I see as far away because, for example, the best band in Argentina right now for me are Los Espíritus who, although they have been around for ten or fifteen years, come from that renewal that indie brought about. . Just like He Killed A Motorized Policeman. And young people like Conociendo Rusia also appear… In addition, they are groups that are conquering the world and are achieving what sometimes we do, for managing a certain Lumfardo from Buenos Aires, because it is more difficult for us to connect with other shores. See also South Korea’s new cases exceeded one thousand in a single day for 6 consecutive days and entered the highest epidemic prevention response-Shangluo Window

Are you concerned about the number of listeners to your songs, the followers on social networks, their growth, or with a 20-year career, it doesn’t matter to you?

(Juan Piti) I think we shouldn’t go crazy with that, because it doesn’t go with our essence either. We are artists from another era, so it would be very foolish to worry about that now. Our forte will continue to be releasing songs and videos, which is what we know how to do well. For example, we have a tik-tok and every time we have to make content, we don’t feel in our element with this type of action. You have to be there, but we don’t go crazy and fortunately we continue cutting tickets…

Well, to finish, and since you are right now in the sweet moment of celebrating your twentieth anniversary, I would like to ask you about the future. How do you see yourself, not in twenty, which is a long time, but in the next ten?

(Diego Bochi) It is a beautiful question. Hopefully we are just as current! No? And let’s continue to say things in the language of the “old men”, so to speak. That is to say that we are old in appearance, but young in spirit and together.

(Juan Piti) Together yes. Although the truth is that we have never projected too much. In these twenty years we have always lived from day to day and, if you think about it, one of the lessons that the pandemic taught us is that projections can fail you… Yes, I can tell you that we all hope that in ten years we will be as well as now, just as valid as now and just as enthusiastic as now. That is the wish and I hope we have come to Spain many more times and participated in a lot of festivals (laughs).