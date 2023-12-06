Las Vegas, shooting at the University of Nevada: the attacker dies. Police: “There are victims”

Shooting in a building University of Nevada a Las Vegas, In the USA. The university’s account announced it on Twitter at 12pm local time (9pm Italian time), specifying that “this is not a test” (“This is not a test”) and inviting people to evacuate the area or hide (“Run-Hide-Fight”). The police, who intervened on the scene, initially announced that the attacker had been “contained”, and then declared him dead. The police speak of “numerous victims“, using the word “victims”, which in English indicates both the wounded and the dead.

UPDSouth – UNLV

UPD Alert – UNLV

University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

“Police ask you to stay safe. The situation remains evolving,” the university said. The shooting took place at Beam Hall Building, home to the Business school (the Faculty of Economics), and in the student union building. Las Vegas was the scene of one of the worst gun massacres in the history of the United States: on October 1, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay Casino, sixty people were killed and hundreds more were injured by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who started shooting on the crowd from the window of his room before committing suicide.

Police ask that you continue to please shelter in place. Police are evacuating buildings one at a time. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

