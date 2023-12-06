Home » Las Vegas, shooting at the University of Nevada: the attacker dies. Police: “There are victims”
World

Las Vegas, shooting at the University of Nevada: the attacker dies. Police: “There are victims”

by admin
Las Vegas, shooting at the University of Nevada: the attacker dies. Police: “There are victims”

Shooting in a building University of Nevada a Las Vegas, In the USA. The university’s account announced it on Twitter at 12pm local time (9pm Italian time), specifying that “this is not a test” (“This is not a test”) and inviting people to evacuate the area or hide (“Run-Hide-Fight”). The police, who intervened on the scene, initially announced that the attacker had been “contained”, and then declared him dead. The police speak of “numerous victims“, using the word “victims”, which in English indicates both the wounded and the dead.

“Police ask you to stay safe. The situation remains evolving,” the university said. The shooting took place at Beam Hall Building, home to the Business school (the Faculty of Economics), and in the student union building. Las Vegas was the scene of one of the worst gun massacres in the history of the United States: on October 1, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay Casino, sixty people were killed and hundreds more were injured by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who started shooting on the crowd from the window of his room before committing suicide.

See also  The White House says that Biden has been continuously affected after being infected with the new crown, and South Korea has confirmed more than 150,000 cases each day

You may also like

VAR audios in the Jaguares vs Millonarios game...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

“All By Myself” and “Dirty Dancing” hitmaker Eric...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

The bus hijacker in Rio handed himself over:...

Caligula’s Horse, review of his album Charcoal Grace...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Where did Anna Yamada and Ryuya Miyaze go...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Why the Oscar for “The Zone of Interest”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy