Lasagna with spinach and chicken | Magazine

Lasagna is easy to prepare, and is a great idea for lunch.

Source: printscreen/yt/natashaskitchen

Lasagna is one of the famous Italian dishes, and it is made with bechamel and Bolognese sauce. If you want to change this popular dish a bit, we suggest you make a lasagna with chicken, spinach and several types of cheese. They are just as tasty as the original, and the preparation is so simple that even beginners in the kitchen can do it.

Ingredients:

9 lasagna crusts

900 g of white meat

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 onion

4 spoons of unsalted butter

75 g of flour

300 ml of chicken broth

150 ml of cooking cream

150 ml of milk

150 g of spinach

3 cloves of garlic

For the cheese sauce:

15 oz ricotta

1 egg

1/4 cup parsley

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

3 cups mozzarella cheese

Preparation:

Cook the lasagna shells al dente, then drain, then cover with cold water and set aside. Boil or fry the chicken, then cut it into small pieces. Fry the finely chopped onion in a pan with a little oil, then add the butter and when it melts, add the flour. Mix until the flour turns golden, then pour in the broth, milk and cooking cream. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for a few more minutes, then add minced garlic and chopped spinach. Stir and remove from the stove after 2 minutes. In another bowl, whisk ricotta, grated mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Add the chopped parsley and mix well. Set aside a little. Pour some sauce with spinach into the baking dish, then arrange 3 lasagna shells to cover the bottom, then pour half of the cheese mixture, arrange half of the chicken, and then pour a third of the sauce with spinach. Place 3 more crusts on top, then repeat. Spread the other half of the mixture with the cheese, sprinkle with the other half of the white meat and spread with another third of the spinach sauce. Arrange the last 3 crusts, then pour the spinach sauce, and spread the cheese sauce that you set aside on top. Insert toothpicks and cover with transparent foil. Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C for about 45 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for another 2-3 minutes. Leave to rest for 10 minutes, then cut.

(A matter of taste)