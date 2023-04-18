Lashawn Thompson, story of the US prisoner who died in prison devoured by bedbugs

Shock in Georgia where a 35-year-old African American, arrested for a fight, was found three months later dead in a very dirty cell, “devoured alive by insects and bugs”. This is the complaint from Lashawn Thompson’s family attorney now revealing the death last September of the man who was transferred to the psychiatric ward of Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after it was determined that he had mental problems. “It’s absolutely horrible, even animals couldn’t fit in that cell, and they basically abandoned him there,” said attorney Michael Harper.

“They were supposed to transfer him to the medical observation unit but this never happened and they found him dead, eaten up by bed bugs,” added the lawyer, showing the photos of the conditions of horrible degradation and filth in the cell, together with the report of the coroner who speaks of a “severe bedbug infestation.” No “obvious signs of trauma” were found, according to the coroner’s report, which underlines that the “body was covered in bedbugs”, concluding that the cause and manner of death remain “to be determined”. Attorney Harper points the finger at prison staff who saw that Thompson’s health, held in those conditions, “was deteriorating”, without doing anything.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” he added. “He didn’t deserve this, someone must be held responsible,” concluded the lawyer representing the family in a lawsuit against the prison. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances of Thompson’s death and once concluded, a review will be requested from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations “to determine whether prosecutions will be necessary”.

“It’s no secret that the decrepit conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a healthy, clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff,” the sheriff’s office admits, however. this “is one of many cases showing the desperate need for a modernized and expanded psychiatric ward” and a new home for the county jail.