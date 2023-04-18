Home » Lashawn Thompson, story of the US prisoner who died in prison devoured by bedbugs
World

Lashawn Thompson, story of the US prisoner who died in prison devoured by bedbugs

by admin
Lashawn Thompson, story of the US prisoner who died in prison devoured by bedbugs

Shock in Georgia where a 35-year-old African American, arrested for a fight, was found three months later dead in a very dirty cell, “devoured alive by insects and bugs”. This is the complaint from Lashawn Thompson’s family attorney now revealing the death last September of the man who was transferred to the psychiatric ward of Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after it was determined that he had mental problems. “It’s absolutely horrible, even animals couldn’t fit in that cell, and they basically abandoned him there,” said attorney Michael Harper.

“They were supposed to transfer him to the medical observation unit but this never happened and they found him dead, eaten up by bed bugs,” added the lawyer, showing the photos of the conditions of horrible degradation and filth in the cell, together with the report of the coroner who speaks of a “severe bedbug infestation.” No “obvious signs of trauma” were found, according to the coroner’s report, which underlines that the “body was covered in bedbugs”, concluding that the cause and manner of death remain “to be determined”. Attorney Harper points the finger at prison staff who saw that Thompson’s health, held in those conditions, “was deteriorating”, without doing anything.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” he added. “He didn’t deserve this, someone must be held responsible,” concluded the lawyer representing the family in a lawsuit against the prison. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances of Thompson’s death and once concluded, a review will be requested from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations “to determine whether prosecutions will be necessary”.

See also  North Korean "Doctor Fauci" who gives advice on TV against Covid: antibiotics, gargle with salt water and ginger tea

“It’s no secret that the decrepit conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a healthy, clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff,” the sheriff’s office admits, however. this “is one of many cases showing the desperate need for a modernized and expanded psychiatric ward” and a new home for the county jail.

You may also like

Wagner militiamen confess to killing 20 children in...

“A case to be reopened. I wrote every...

Why do we pick our nose | Magazine

MotoGP, Martin: “I’m sorry I destroyed Alex’s GP,...

Usa, 16-year-old African American rings at the wrong...

Jordan wrote history at the Serbian Open Sports

A father whose 4 children were burned in...

Palermo, from tomorrow traffic stop for 4 days...

“I’ll explain why I won’t wear a bikini...

Daily horoscope for April 18, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy