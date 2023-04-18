Home » Laslo Đere made it to the second round of the Serbian Open Sports
World

Laslo Đere made it to the second round of the Serbian Open Sports

by admin
Laslo Đere made it to the second round of the Serbian Open Sports

Serbian tennis player Laslo Đere qualified for the second round of the Serbian Open in Banja Luka.

Source: MN PRESS

After a slightly worse start in which he lost his serve to the Russian Roman Safijulin (106th on the ATP list), Đere managed to come back on the Banja Luka clay and record the victory – 4:6, 2:6.

It seemed at first that the better-ranked tennis player from Serbia (78th on the ATP list) would miss the opportunity to advance to the next round, where the Croatian Borna Ćorić, the third seed of the tournament, is waiting for him, but Đere justified his role as the favorite with an excellent game, especially in the second set .

In the first and seventh games of the second set, he “broke” the Russian tennis player and then ended the match with his serve in 90 minutes.

Safijulin, on the other hand, has no luck with Serbian tennis players, considering that last Sunday in the qualifiers for the tournament in Monte Carlo, he also lost to Filpo Krajinović (2:1).

(mondo.ba)

See also  Prince Harry, after the book Spare is the most hated by the British: even quarrels with Meghan

You may also like

For Berlusconi, a quiet night out of intensive...

Federica Nargi, the new “spot” is a scream:...

Cross Tag Battle and others

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and when you should...

Review of the book “Same as yesterday” by...

America did not deliver f16 planes | Info

Macron: «After hearing the anger of the French,...

Russia, US journalist Gershkovic appears in court –...

Beijing puzzle: why China’s positions worry the EU....

GAZZI, review of his Ep nothing happens (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy