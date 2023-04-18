Laslo Đere made it to the second round of the Serbian Open Sports

Serbian tennis player Laslo Đere qualified for the second round of the Serbian Open in Banja Luka.

Source: MN PRESS

After a slightly worse start in which he lost his serve to the Russian Roman Safijulin (106th on the ATP list), Đere managed to come back on the Banja Luka clay and record the victory – 4:6, 2:6.

It seemed at first that the better-ranked tennis player from Serbia (78th on the ATP list) would miss the opportunity to advance to the next round, where the Croatian Borna Ćorić, the third seed of the tournament, is waiting for him, but Đere justified his role as the favorite with an excellent game, especially in the second set .

In the first and seventh games of the second set, he “broke” the Russian tennis player and then ended the match with his serve in 90 minutes.

Safijulin, on the other hand, has no luck with Serbian tennis players, considering that last Sunday in the qualifiers for the tournament in Monte Carlo, he also lost to Filpo Krajinović (2:1).

