Lasser, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

A few weeks ago it saw the light “Zoom” (Self-released, 23), a new EP by Bore billed together with Amber Window, a reference that represents an evolution in his sound and his career.

“Zoom” is your first work in two years. How did you experience the launch and the Hockey tour?

Going on tour right after releasing an album is fulfilling a dream. You’re going out there, far away, to expose what you’ve been working on for so long. Something that you want and that you have pampered. Furthermore, people responded very well and sang the songs to death with me. An absolute motivation to keep going.

You have been on stage with Cráneo throughout Spain and Latin America in the last two years. How has the experience been this time? Have you assimilated any influences for “Zoom”?

Not for “Zoom” specifically. Yes for “Diablos y Bermudas”, the album I’m about to release with Cráneo. We had learned so much from our experiences in Latam, that we have made an album using sounds, expressions, anecdotes… Everything that has enriched us there. The experience of playing there is brutal luck. It’s incredible how much they love us in Latin America.

“You want to evolve, try new things, but always maintaining your own identity”

All the work is produced by Amber Window (except for an appearance by Escandaloso Expósito). What do you like most about their way of producing?

I really like how well we have adapted to each other. He is super jazzy but to make music with me he has become more of a rapper. We have been open to changes, to the influence of the other party… total match. I love how easy it has been for us to do this. I’ve been wanting to leave sampling aside more and have all the elements of the production touched on.

You have progressively evolved from a purer, chiller lo-fi sound to including more rhythm in your productions. How does this evolution arise?

You want to evolve, try new things, but always maintaining your own identity. I understand that it is a natural step to not always stay doing exactly the same thing. Music changes and you hear new things that influence you. In the end it is a reflection of what happens outside.

Together with the rest of Guayaba you were pioneers of lo fi in Spain, which later crystallized and influenced first bedroom pop, and alternative artists such as those of the Russia IDK collective. Do you think it is a sound that is still valid?

How curious! The other day talking to Ralphie, he told me that he sent us his first beat tape of his lo fi! The typical lo fi instrumental that plays the playlist of the girl studying at the window, anime vibe, is very burnt. She wouldn’t want to go back. But lo fi as such, is a way of sounding, or sometimes a resource. It has been used for several decades and it is an aesthetic that can always accompany you. For me specifically, the hyper realism and perfectly clean sound can easily bore me. So I understand that it will always have a place if it is used in a fresh and original way.

I was surprised to hear depending on what type of percussion in “Zoom”. There are some drums that are close to the 808s of trap, which is a very obvious novelty in your sound.

But it’s not outside of what I do either, and we have to keep in mind that Amber participates. I listen to a lot of Yankee music, so it inevitably influences me.

As for the lyrics, “Zoom” is a work that returns to Lasser’s classic motifs and themes: friendship, hedonism, fun… Do you understand music as something that should entertain and provoke good vibes?

It must provoke what the artist wants to convey. In my case, I am very much of that vibe. But I am also sentimental many times, and I am a romantic, so I also make those moods. And of course it is entertainment. Music accompanies you in the car, on the subway, walking… It’s like having another person with you.

You treat love and relationships from a lighthearted and ironic point of view (“I didn’t have an ex and now I have three”). Do you think it is necessary to demystify love or relationships?

I also give a lot of importance to love and relationships, they do. But I tell you this way, casually because it’s my way of being.

You make several mentions of having quit smoking; to give away the bean jar where the weed was kept, for example. What opinion do you have today on the subject?

I could talk for a while here. [risas]. I haven’t smoked in a while and I feel better that way. But I believe that everyone should be free to do what they want with themselves.

This time you have also collaborated with Sule B, an artist who, apparently, may be far from your style. How did he come about?

I had a topic half-finished and I knew it was going to be collaboration. I told him because he is quite a reference. When I was not yet making music I was already listening to him. And, although his current phase is not exactly the most rap, he knew he would fit in perfectly.

I have asked you several times about the evolution of your sound and the news in your music. What albums, artists or songs can’t you get out of your head lately?

Isaiah Rashad, Made In TYO, Mick Yenkins, A$ap Rocky… When I listen the most it’s while driving in the car, and one of these always plays.

You’ve been doing this for almost ten years. How do you feel the whole panorama has changed in these years?

I think the Great Change is the professionalization of the genre. Small artists already have great means. The multis bet on them, they put money, pro studios… As there is now a much larger audience, as soon as an artist appears who can hit it, they are going to try to sign him because a lot of money is generated. The birth of Spotify also changed everything. Earning money from streams was unthinkable when I was little, when the songs were uploaded with a photo to YouTube. It also happens that there is a huge overcrowding of artists, there is a lot of offer and the listener does not have time to listen to everything. Now instead of complete albums, a song from this one plays and another song from the other one, and so on. Then they tell you that it is almost better to release a bunch of singles than an album, because everything moves so fast that investing a lot of time in doing a job, to not release anything in a while, is a bad thing. Luckily there is no winning formula.

And what can we expect from Lasser in the future?

A lot of music, I don’t feel like stopping. I have a very good dynamic and I want to take advantage of it. Also some more tours around America, even in new countries. We will be announcing things in the coming months.

