Lasser Zoom Review (Ep) (2023)

Bore Take the initiative and launch a short, but ambitious project. A change in sound (an evolution?) that distances him from lo-fi hip hop and turns him into a more dynamic and versatile artist. They appear in ‘Zoom’, That’s the name of his new release, rhythms close to trap and new urban trends; less melancholy, less fog, more closeness and spontaneity. Bore turns again ‘Zoom’ around the pillars of its composition: friends, fun, light and well-understood love… With one difference: now they are less cryptic and more accessible.

Completely produced by Amber Window, versatile producer and musician with a jazz soul, ‘Zoom’, is, however, rabidly modern, classic, only in the attempt to simplify, in a good way, the sounds, built to last over time and not to go out of fashion. For that, in addition to Amber Window, Bore he has surrounded himself with safe, classic values, such as Sule B, in ‘Let me do it’and Excandaloso Exposito in ‘Suriken’. Two examples that serve to illustrate an EP where the Madrid native shows that he is marking his own path. It is normal, when we think of established artists like Borewho have identified themselves with a sound explicitly for so long, until they are able to master it, as happened with Bore and lo fi, assuming that change is betrayal. However, ‘Zoom’ It is, at the same time, a work that maintains the essence of an artist who has managed to conquer a solid and devoted fan base who will find in this work everything that dazzled them about the previous ones.

Everything indicates that ‘Zoom’ It is the beginning of a path, not the end. Bore is sowing the first seeds of what everything indicates will be a process that will lead to a long term where the lo fi atmosphere is more of an inspiration than an aesthetic. A path is made by walking, and by singing, Lasser will think that he has not spared an ounce of talent in this new project.

