by palermolive.it – ​​56 seconds ago

This morning on Viva Rai 2, after Fiorello’s homage to Maurizio Costanzo, Ultimo was the guest. An eagerly awaited interview by his fans who have been stationed outside the glass-room since 3 this morning. In a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Last guest on Viva Rai 2, fans were already waiting for him at 3 this morning (VIDEO) appeared 56 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.