Home World Last guest on Viva Rai 2, fans were already waiting for him at 3 this morning (VIDEO)
World

Last guest on Viva Rai 2, fans were already waiting for him at 3 this morning (VIDEO)

by admin
Last guest on Viva Rai 2, fans were already waiting for him at 3 this morning (VIDEO)

by palermolive.it – ​​56 seconds ago

This morning on Viva Rai 2, after Fiorello’s homage to Maurizio Costanzo, Ultimo was the guest. An eagerly awaited interview by his fans who have been stationed outside the glass-room since 3 this morning. In a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Last guest on Viva Rai 2, fans were already waiting for him at 3 this morning (VIDEO) appeared 56 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ukraine latest news. UN agreement, Turkey and Ukraine to move 16 grain ships

You may also like

“Human rights under attack, but people are programmed...

Usa, the teacher forbids him from Nintendo and...

Vljora Citaka attacked Novak Djokovic | Sports

ⳤϪөϵϮ ϹӦ–

you save on spending on mobile devices. Price...

woman dies charred in flames

Ivory Coast: students in danger of death from...

Pope opens Vatican judicial year: Mercy for wrongdoers,...

Adriana Lima became a FIFA ambassador Sport

A 36-year-old woman has never had intercourse Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy