Last Recollection arrives today accompanied by the launch trailer

Bandai Namco reminds us with a trailer that is available today Sword Art Online: Last Recollectionnew chapter of the action-RPG series based on a new original narrative arc from guerra dell’Underworld.

The game follows Kirito and his friends in a virtual world on the brink of destruction. Kirito’s heroic heart has the power to rally everyone around him to fight for what is right. Only united will they be able to defeat the ruler of the Dark Territory, the Goddess of Darkness Vecta.

We leave you with the video and a set of images; good vision.

MX Video – Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

