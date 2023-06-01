Home » Last Recollection reveals the gameplay in an overview of the game
World

Last Recollection reveals the gameplay in an overview of the game

by admin
Last Recollection reveals the gameplay in an overview of the game

Bandai Namco has revealed with a long video the gameplay features of Sword Art Online: Last Recollectionthe new action-RPG dedicated to the famous anime series awaited for October 6th.

The video shows us elements such as character customization, exploration, inventory management and the skills of Kirito and his friends, all elements necessary to survive the Dark Territory and defeat Vecta, the Goddess of Darknessto save theUnderworld.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!

MX Video – Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

See also  Iran, another hundred intoxicated students. Raisi: "Finding the root of the problem early"

You may also like

Climate change conference in Dubai: Catholics and Islam...

Milestone takes us back to the tracks of...

Sinner-Altmaier at Roland Garros, the live score of...

When did Ukraine join?NATO countries remain divided

Emlan and his colleagues claim that “The world...

Estrenamos el videoclip de “Waiting for Another Day”...

CNN: Audio of Trump discussing withholding classified documents

Marian shrines hold prayers for this October Synod...

Frane Čirjak left Sarajevo Sport

Meloni in Moldova at the Chisinau summit: “Doors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy