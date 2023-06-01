Last Recollection reveals the gameplay in an overview of the game

Bandai Namco has revealed with a long video the gameplay features of Sword Art Online: Last Recollectionthe new action-RPG dedicated to the famous anime series awaited for October 6th.

The video shows us elements such as character customization, exploration, inventory management and the skills of Kirito and his friends, all elements necessary to survive the Dark Territory and defeat Vecta, the Goddess of Darknessto save theUnderworld.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!