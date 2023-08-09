Last Ska-P tour dates

Ska-P It will continue to delight its followers in the coming months, before the indefinite break that they will take later

Ska-P continue the success of their tour, with sold-out concerts in Spain and Europe that show why they are one of the most international ska-punk bands on our scene. His next concerts in Spain are:

August 11 – FiestoRON, Arucas (Gran Canaria)

9 de septiembre – Revenidasç Festival, Vilagarcía de Arousa (Pontevedra)

September 16 – Viva, Los Ejidos (Albacete)

October 7 – Pirate Festival, Madrid

October 12-14 – Extremusika, Cáceres

In addition to these dates, the Madrid band also performs in Europe. Specifically the August 13 will be in France and the August 18 in Switzerland. In addition, after their last concert in Spain, which will be in Cáceres in October, they will cross the Atlantic to begin their tour of the American continent where they have confirmed dates in Mexico, Argentina, Chile and finally in December of this year in The Angels. All the information about their concerts and the links for the tickets are available in their web.

This June the group released a new song titled “El Ático”. It is the fourth and last song of his new EP “we follow” which was also released in June and is available on CD and vinyl. This EP also contains the songs that have been released since last year: “Dear John”, “Las Flores” and “El Chupacabras”.

Ska-P is a Spanish ska punk group formed in Vallecas in Madrid in 1994. Their songs talk about different themes, but always with their rejection and nonconformity with the current system, among other topics, and their discography includes 8 studio albums, the last published in 2018.