Until March 26 registration period is open contest who has been organizing the Malaga festival for twelve years now. Four seats are up for grabs to join the poster of Eyeing Festival 2023 planned for the June 30 and July 1. Undoubtedly a singular showcase for any band of deserving age.

On paper the call for Scouting New Talent It is aimed at those bands and artists musically related to Ojeando Festival. But it is also true that these new proposals that attend the contest each year mark in some way the trend of a festival that intends to hang from that privileged balcony that is Ojén, the most innovative proposals of our scene. Little more can be said about bases open to talent, wherever it comes from.

He March 26th The registration period ends and from there the jury will select the finalists who will play in Ojén in May, in that usual spring party that somehow serves as a trigger for the new edition of Ojeando Festival.

The prize for the three finalists, in addition to a cash amount, is to join the poster of the 2023 edition scheduled for the June 30 and July 1 in that so-called indie town called Ojén. All the information, bases and registration you have in the Ojeando Festival website.

We leave you with the new talents of the last edition. Maybe your band can be next.