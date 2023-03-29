It is always good news that Diábolo Ediciones publishes in Spanish a new work by Bastien Vivès, one of the best authors of the French bande desinée and, why not admit it, one of my favorites since that marvel that is fell into my hands. “The taste of chlorine” (Diabolo Editions, 09). So I’m going to try to curb my enthusiasm and speak objectively about “Last weekend of January”, an impossible task if one takes into account that, as a reader, Vivès always manages to strike a chord with me.

As is customary in his solo works, Vivès drags us into everyday life, the place where, after all, our lives pass. On this occasion, he plays in a field that is well known to him, that of comic book festivals, and, more specifically, at the prestigious Angoulême Comic Book Festival. The protagonist, Denis, is a middle-aged cartoonist who arrives in the French town ready to face, without much enthusiasm, a bland weekend surrounded by professional colleagues and fans of the ninth art. Everything seems to indicate that it will be one more festival. Until Vanessa shows up.

The female characters are central in the work of Vivès. She almost always approaches them from her sensuality and eroticism, surrounding them with a certain halo of mystery and distance, as if they crossed the lives of the protagonists like shooting stars, leaving an indelible trail, for better or worse. This is the case in this brief but intense love story: a weekend becomes a moment stolen from life, something ephemeral and precious that seems to slip inexorably through time, changing the lives of Denis and Vanessa forever.

Vivès is, without a doubt, a sensitive and exquisite narrator in his deep and delicate way of capturing the complex subtleties of human relationships, depth that he achieves through an apparently simple style that manages to say a lot with very little. In his pages, he usually opts for long silences, to the detriment of the dialogue, because his lines already speak for themselves, even in those moments in which the features of the characters barely appear defined. Probably that sketch style, imperfect and unfinished, is one of the traits of Vivès’s style that I find most fascinating, perhaps because it possesses a purity of a half-polished diamond that is capable of capturing, with overwhelming precision, an infinite range. of gestures and emotions.