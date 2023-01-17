Original title: 812 first stores landed in Beijing last year

The development of Beijing’s first store economy continues to accelerate. The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce on the 16th that a total of 812 brand first stores were launched in Beijing last year. Although the fourth quarter was adversely affected by the spread of the epidemic, 196 first stores were still attracted, which performed well. In the past four years, Beijing has introduced a total of 2,774 first stores, ranking first in the domestic first-store economy in terms of quantity.

GENTLE MONSTER’s global flagship store opened in Sanlitun Taikoo Li, the world‘s first store in Suning Yijia Plaza opened in Siyuanqiao, the first CARITA Asian department store opened in SKP, and the world‘s first MassLess phaseless art space appeared in Chaoyang Joy City…Last year, Beijing introduced global 5 first stores, 1 first store in Asia, 31 first stores in China (Mainland), and 775 first stores in Beijing. In terms of brand origin, there are 714 Chinese brands, accounting for about 88%, an increase of 3 percentage points compared with the previous year; 98 foreign brands, accounting for about 12%, from 20 countries and regions, including the United States, France and South Korea have the most brands.

Catering is still the largest business in the first-store economy. Among the first stores introduced last year, there were a total of 470 catering businesses, accounting for about 58% of the number of new first stores in the year; retail businesses ranked second, accounting for 26%. An increase of 2 percentage points from the previous year. In addition, 65, 33, and 31 new businesses were added for leisure and entertainment, children’s experience, and life services, bringing the total to 129, accounting for about 16% of the annual proportion.

In terms of areas of presence, Chaoyang District introduced a total of 433 first stores, accounting for more than half of the number of new first stores in Beijing throughout the year, ranking first among all districts with a significant advantage of 53%; Dongcheng District introduced 101 first stores, accounting for about 12% %, ranked second. In terms of the distribution of business districts, the top ten business districts with the largest number of newly added stores introduced a total of 412 first stores, accounting for 51% of the number of new first stores in the year. Among them, the CBD business district, Sanlitun business district, and Shuangjing business district among the top three.

This year, with the resumption of work, production, business and market, the Beijing consumer market has shown a trend of rapid recovery. At the same time, updated and newly built shopping malls that were postponed to enter the market last year will also open in succession this year, which will further release the economic potential of the first store in Beijing.

