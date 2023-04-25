Laszlo Balint, kicked out! UTA Arad replaced it

Laszlo Balint was dismissed, on Tuesday morning, from the position of coach of the UTA Arad team. Officials of the team in the west of the country have already announced the name of his replacement. Mircea Rednic is the new technician of the Aradians.

“Following a deep and long analysis of the situation in the standings, the club management together with the technical staff reached a common agreement – even if neither party wanted this, but we all took into account the good of the team – as , starting today, to make a change at the level of the technical bank, through an amicable termination agreement. We wish everyone continued success, thank you, Gyuszi Balint, that after 57 years we are playing the semi-final of the Romanian Cup!”, announced the Aradians.

“The management of the UTA club has reached an agreement with Mircea Rednic, who will take over the technical bench of the UTA team starting today, the contract extending until the end of the 2023-2024 season. We thank Mr. Rednic – footballer and coach with outstanding results on a national and international level – for accepting this challenge, we wish him much success in achieving his goals. Mircea Rednic will be presented today!”, states the official press release from UTA Arad.

Mircea Rednic will have to quickly restore the team because in just two days he will play an extremely important match against the Universitatea Cluj team, a game counting for the semi-finals of the Romanian Cup. In addition, the people of Arad hope that the new coach will help them avoid relegation from the first league at the end of the current season.

Mircea Rednic signed a contract valid until the end of the 2023-2024 season. The 61-year-old coach has also coached Standard Liege, Gent, Mouscron, Rapid Bucharest, FCM Bacau, Al-Nasr FC, Universitatea Craiova, FC Vaslui, Dinamo Bucuresti, Alania Vladikavkaz, Khazan Lankaran, Astra Giurgiu, Petrolul Ploiesti, CFR Cluj, Ai-Faisaly, Poli Iasi and Viitorul Constanța.

Photo source: aradon