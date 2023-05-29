Laszlo Đere lost at Roland Garros to Rubljov | Sports

Laszlo Djere was defeated at Roland Garros, and after the match he talked about the problems he is facing.

Source: Profimedia

Serbia was left without one representative at Roland Garros. Laszlo Đere he lost to the seventh player in the world Andrei Rublev (Russia) – 6:1, 3:6, 6:3, 6:4. The Serbian player took the second set, equalized, it seemed that he might even be able to pull off a surprise as he broke in the third set and took a 2:0 lead, but that was all. In the end, he had to give his hand to his rival.

After the defeat, Laszlo admitted that his main problem is self-confidence and mental strength. “I slipped near the end of practice on Saturday, I felt pain in my right flexor, it didn’t cause me that much of a problem, it was more in my head when moving. I relaxed in the second set, started to play better. In the third, I had a bad percentage of the first service, it didn’t help me. It’s a miracle that when I go to a 250 series tournament I don’t get someone out of the top 10, it makes me sick. When I would get into a rhythm… However, that doesn’t happen, I get a better draw in a couple of tournaments and then I beat Rublyov in the first round in two of the last three Grand Slams, it affects confidence,” Djere says.

He’s going to take a little break. “I would like Hale to be my first next tournament, there are three weeks until then, I will see if I can push through it and not go to a smaller tournament. I don’t feel like tennis right now.”

He also talked about some other factors. “The balls are disastrous, the courts are different here every time. Karen Hačanov also complained about the ‘Susan Lenglen’ stadium, the field gets too wet and then it becomes like mud. I wouldn’t say that I’m less physically fit, but after two and a half hours I hit every ball 200 percent, it goes backwardsĐere concluded.

As far as the continuation of the competition is concerned, in addition to Novak Đoković, Miomir Kecmanović, Filip Krajinović, Dušan Lajović and Hamad Međedović will play on the field in the men’s competition.