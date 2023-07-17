Home » Late flights of Air Serbia due to malfunction at Nikola Tesla Airport | Info
World

Late flights of Air Serbia due to malfunction at Nikola Tesla Airport | Info

by admin
Late flights of Air Serbia due to malfunction at Nikola Tesla Airport | Info

“Air Serbia” flights are delayed due to a malfunction at Belgrade’s “Nikola Tesla” airport.

Due to this morning’s failure of the X-ray baggage inspection system at the new terminal of the “Nikola Tesla” airport in Belgrade, which is used by “Air Serbia”, today, July 17, there may be significant deviations from the planned flight schedule. The changes occurred during the morning wave, but it is very possible that they will affect the resulting phase lags throughout the day and evening.

The competent services of “Air Serbia” are in continuous contact with the services of the airport “Nikola Tesla Belgrade” and are undertaking everything in their power to mitigate the consequences for passengers and adjust the traffic to the new circumstances. Due to the creation of large crowds, passengers are invited to arrive at the airport at least two and a half hours before the scheduled departureit was announced from the company “Air Serbia”.

“For more information, passengers are asked to call the Air Serbia contact center at 0800 111 528 from Serbia, at +381 11 311 21 23 from abroad, to visit our website airserbia.com or our pages on social networks,” the statement said. is from the company “Air Serbia”.

See also  【Forbidden】Australia: The Chinese Communist Party Dangerously Intercepts Australian Military Aircraft | Australian Department of Defense | South China Sea

You may also like

The wheat agreement has expired, but Moscow is...

Avian flu, WHO: first outbreak in cats in...

WINDTRE, FTTH speed up to 2.5 Gbps also...

Multiple Deaths and Injuries in South Korea Due...

Ceased wheat deal: what it means and what...

wave of record heat and tropical nights. When...

Crimean Bridge Damaged in Alleged Ukrainian Attack: Two...

Crimea, that’s why the Ukrainians hit the Kerch...

MS changes Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass...

The contest for the competition in Šekovići |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy