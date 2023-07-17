Late flights of Air Serbia due to malfunction at Nikola Tesla Airport | Info

“Air Serbia” flights are delayed due to a malfunction at Belgrade’s “Nikola Tesla” airport.

Due to this morning’s failure of the X-ray baggage inspection system at the new terminal of the “Nikola Tesla” airport in Belgrade, which is used by “Air Serbia”, today, July 17, there may be significant deviations from the planned flight schedule. The changes occurred during the morning wave, but it is very possible that they will affect the resulting phase lags throughout the day and evening.

The competent services of “Air Serbia” are in continuous contact with the services of the airport “Nikola Tesla Belgrade” and are undertaking everything in their power to mitigate the consequences for passengers and adjust the traffic to the new circumstances. Due to the creation of large crowds, passengers are invited to arrive at the airport at least two and a half hours before the scheduled departureit was announced from the company “Air Serbia”.

“For more information, passengers are asked to call the Air Serbia contact center at 0800 111 528 from Serbia, at +381 11 311 21 23 from abroad, to visit our website airserbia.com or our pages on social networks,” the statement said. is from the company “Air Serbia”.

