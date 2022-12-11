MOSCA – The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan returns to mediate between the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and its Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky although the path to dialogue at the moment is only a bottleneck limited to the agreement on grain in the Black Sea which reopened Ukrainian ports last July. “To resolve this crisis, I will have talks with Putin and Zelensky on Sunday”, Erdogan himself announced in recent days, recalling that he “put in place a diplomatic work aimed at direct dialogue both with the parties to the conflict and with the interested institutions” and emphasizing that, “despite the interruption of the negotiations begun in Istanbul”, Turkey continues to offer “the ideal ground…