Latest Earthquake in Mexico: Magnitude, Epicenter, and Recommendations

At what time and where was the last earthquake in Mexico? Learn, through the National Seismological Service (SSN), the most recent records including details such as the magnitude, epicenter, depth, and latitude in real time of the tremors today, Monday, October 23. In addition, know the recommendations of the Mexican government in the event of an emergency.

Although the interaction between tectonic plates is the main cause of earthquakes, it is not the only one. Any process that accumulates large amounts of energy in rocks can trigger tremors, the magnitude of which will depend on several factors, including the extent of the zone of stress concentration.

Tremor in Mexico today, Monday, October 23

From the newspaper Gestión, we will share with you the official data of the seismological entity with the exact time, place of the epicenter, depth and degree of magnitude that the telluric movement presented.

