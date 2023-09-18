Latest Earthquake Report: Mexico’s Tremors on Monday, September 18, Revealed

Official Report from the National Seismological Service on Latest Earthquakes in Mexico Today

Mexico City – The National Seismological Service (SSN) has released their official report on the latest earthquakes that occurred in Mexico today, Monday, September 18. The report provides detailed information on the exact time, location of the epicenter, and degree of magnitude for each earthquake.

According to the SSN, Mexico experiences nearly 90 earthquakes per year, with a magnitude exceeding 4 degrees on the Richter scale. These seismic activities have prompted the government to implement important plans to collect and distribute accurate data on earth movements in record time. The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is responsible for this task, ensuring that all data is supervised and approved by researchers.

Residents are advised to follow the preventive instructions offered by the AMLO government in the event of an emergency. These instructions are particularly crucial for residents in major seismic cities such as Mexico City (CDMX), Guerrero, Oaxaca, Jalisco, Chiapas, Baja California, among others.

The exact time and epicenter locations of today’s earthquakes are yet to be disclosed by the SSN. However, this information will be made available on the official website of UNAM as soon as it is released, allowing individuals to stay informed about the recent seismic activities in Mexico.

As more details emerge from the SSN report, it is crucial for residents to stay vigilant and prepared for any potential seismic events. By being aware of the magnitude and location of earthquakes, citizens can take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and that of their communities.

The National Seismological Service will continue to provide updates and valuable information regarding earthquake activity in Mexico. It is important to stay updated and rely on official sources for accurate information during times of seismic events.

For the latest updates and instructions on earthquake safety, individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the National Seismological Service or the UNAM website.

