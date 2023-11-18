Latest Earthquakes in Mexico: Official Report from the National Seismological Service (SSN) Today, November 18

The National Seismological Service (SSN) has released its official report on the latest earthquakes in Mexico today, Saturday, November 18. Mexico, located near five main tectonic plates, experiences about 90 earthquakes per year with a magnitude exceeding 4 degrees on the Richter scale. The SSN collects and distributes precise data on tremors through the official website of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). The organization’s functions and details about today’s earthquakes are elaborated in a video by the UNAM.

