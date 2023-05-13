Latest generation on trial: Pd, M5s and Verdi-Left also sit-in. Activists: “City of Rome civil party? Get used to hypocrisy”

At the Court of Rome the process which sees defendants, before the monocratic judge, three Last Generation activists for the blitz carried out outside Palazzo Madama of last January 2, when they launched washable red paint on the facade of the Senate. The defendants are accused of aggravated damage: the judge adjourned the proceeding to next 18 October.

Outside the courthouse in Rome, a sit-in was organized by the environmental movement in which various associations participated and joined, from Amnesty International Italia at Greenpeace, dozens of activists with banners chanting slogans such as “We don’t pay for the fossiland “Peaceful civil disobedience is not a crime.” Also present were several opposition MPs including the Italian Left-wing senator Ilaria Cucchi and the party secretary Nicola Fratoiannithe MP and co-spokesman of the Greens Angelo BonelliSenator M5s Alessandra Maiorino. But it was there too Marta Bonafoni, coordinator of the national secretariat of the Pd. “We need to look at the moon and not at the finger, no more criminalization“, he claimed. “If we will also tell mayors dem how Dario Nardella? Certain. I understand how certain actions impact cities and administrators, I am stinging actions in some way. But certain problems cannot be solved with criminalization”, he replied, in front of those who reminded him of the reaction of the Florentine mayor on the occasion of the Ultima Generazione action at Palazzo Vecchio (the mayor himself later apologized for having tugged, pushed and mistreated verbally the young activist who had daubed the building with washable paint, ndr).

Yet, when the three activists left the hearing, it was discovered how – in addition to the Senate and the Ministry of Culturenews already announced- also the Municipality of Rome of the mayor dem Roberto Gualtieri yes it is constituted a civil party in the process. “Is it inconsistent that the Democratic Party comes to the streets and at the same time a city administered by one of its mayors, Roberto Gualtieri, forms a civil action? We are used to the hypocrisies of politicsotherwise we wouldn’t be here,” he replied Fattoquotidiano.it Laura Paracinione of the three defendants together with Alexander Sulis e David Nensi at the end of the hearing. Bonafoni, on the other hand, had already left the garrison.

But it is not only the civil action of the Capitoline Municipality that leaves the allies in Parliament of the dem perplexed. “We expect consistency from the Democratic Party: from Emilia Romagna to Tuscany there are the mayor That they think that regasifiers are the solutioninstead we need to invest in renewables, which the Meloni government is not doing ”, attacked Bonelli.