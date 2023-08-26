Latest news. Prigozhin in the Kremlin immediately after attempted coup. Ukrainian jet training crash: 3 dead pilots

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have eliminated 640 occupiers, thus bringing losses among the Russian military to around 260,270 since the beginning of the war

17:29

Trial of ‘doctor suicide’ begins in Canada

The trial of Kenneth Law, the 57-year-old arrested in May on charges of selling over a thousand suicide kits in about 40 countries, including Italy, has begun in Toronto. The Canadian media reported it. A self-styled chef, the man is accused of “advising and assisting” suicide. The investigation that led to Law began after the sudden death of a person in Toronto who had ingested a lethal substance. It is sodium nitrite, a “white, crystalline” powder sometimes used in food processing that can “reduce oxygen levels, impair respiration and cause death.” The man sent it together with a kit that contained a mask soaked in the substance which, once worn, proved lethal. His clients were often seriously ill but there were also people who suffered from mental illness or depression. Among the victims also a 63-year-old teacher from the province of Trento found dead in her apartment. In Britain alone, of the 277 people who received Law’s kits, 88 died.

17:05

Wheat, Kiev to EU: unacceptable restrictions on agricultural products

“We consider it categorically unacceptable to maintain trade restrictions on the import of agricultural products fromUkraine after the expiry of the ban by the European Commission on 15 September”. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote in a note, according to which these unilateral limits “are not in compliance with the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, as well as with the principles and rules of the EU single market”. Kiev therefore asks the leadership of the European Union and the member states “to find a balanced solution based on EU legislation and the association agreement. Only in a spirit of solidarity is it possible to counter the challenges caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine and strengthen the EU’s single market”. Several EU countries, including Poland, Bulgaria and Hungary, are against the import of wheat from Ukraine, fearing it could penalize local producers.

Lula: “The conflict in Ukraine shows the limits of the UN Security Council”

16:45

Kiev: We can hit the Russians anywhere in the Crimea

Ukrainian forces can strike anywhere, anytime Crimea. This was stated by the head of military intelligence in Kiev Kyrylo Budanov. Ukrinform reports it. “We are able to strike any part of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – Budanov said -. We can reach the enemy at any time.” According to Budanov, Kiev’s forces have “the ability to achieve certain objectives at any time”.

“The wreckage of Prigozhin’s plane suggests sabotage”

