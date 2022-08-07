Original title: Latest news: The second batch of grain ships left Ukraine, Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 7th. Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency reporters abroad reported: The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said on the 7th that the second batch of ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural products left the southern ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk on the same day. . Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

——The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said on social media on the 7th that the second batch of ships carrying Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in southern Ukraine on the same day. The fleet includes 4 bulk carriers. Loading about 170,000 tons of agricultural products. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov said that Ukraine plans to increase the transportation capacity of Ukrainian ports to at least 100 ships per month.

——The Ukrainian State Nuclear Power Company posted on social media on the 7th that on the evening of the 6th local time, the Russian army once again attacked the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Ener Godar, where the nuclear power plant is located. The rocket fired by the Russian army hit damage to the area near the nuclear power plant’s spent nuclear fuel storage facility and damage to the nuclear power plant’s radiation monitoring equipment.

—— Today’s Russian News Agency quoted the government of Ener Godar in Zaporozhye State on the 7th as saying that the Ukrainian army used the “Hurricane” multiple rocket launcher on the evening of the 6th to launch 220mm rockets at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s National Defense Command Center Mizhantsev said on the evening of the 6th that the Ukrainian military’s deliberate and regular shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant poses a real threat to the nuclear security of Ukraine and Europe. Once an accident occurs, the scale of radioactive contamination will exceed that of Chel Nobel and Fukushima nuclear accidents. Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine fired 20 152mm artillery shells at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant area on the 5th.

– Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed concern about the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on the 6th. Prevent”.

——Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov said on the 7th that the Russian army destroyed an arsenal of the Ukrainian army in Nikolayev Oblast in the past day, which stored 45,000 tons of ammunition provided by NATO countries to the Ukrainian army. , the Russian air defense system also shot down 8 UAVs of the Ukrainian army. (Participating reporters: Li Ming, Li Dongxu, Liu Kai, Geng Pengyu) (End)

