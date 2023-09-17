Latest news. USA-China: surprise Sullivan-Wang summit in Malta, towards Xi-Biden summit at the White House

21:04

Surprise China-US talks in Malta, towards Xi and Biden summits

China and the United States are once again talking to each other at a high level in Malta. Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, surprisingly held “several rounds of talks” over the weekend with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to address a wide range of issues, including hypothesis of a delicate summit between presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, possibly on the sidelines of November’s Apec in San Francisco. The meetings on Saturday and Sunday between Wang and Sullivan came at a critical stage in bilateral relations, with economic and security issues at stake, such as export controls, the war in Ukraine and American fears that China could attack Taiwan.

This week, the head of diplomacy of the Communist Party (PCC) plans to visit his counterpart Serghei Lavrov in Russia, a few days after the visit to Beijing of Pope Francis’ special envoy on the Ukrainian crisis, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. Which, in turn, will shortly return to Moscow, as Lavrov anticipated, regarding one of the latest signs of a relaunched diplomatic activism around a solution to the conflict. Meanwhile, while the other world leaders and their closest collaborators will be busy in New York for the work of the UN General Assembly, Xi and Wang have decided not to be there: the Dragon, in its race to lead the Global South, will be represented with an unprecedented move by vice president Han Zheng. A choice, announced on Friday, which appeared to reduce the possibility of a summit between the presidents of China and the USA to a minimum. The meetings in Malta, however, relaunched expectations also based on the tenor of the statements released on the talks. Both sides agreed on the “sincere, substantive and constructive” nature of the exchanges, on the common desire to work to stabilize and improve relations, and on maintaining open communications, respecting the consensus reached by Xi and Biden, in their unique face had in person in Bali, at the G20 in November 2022.

On the Chinese side, Wang reiterated two central points, as expected. First: the issue of Taiwan, even more so after the US weapons sold to the rebel island, “is the first insurmountable red line in Sino-American relations and the US must stick to the three joint communiqués and implement the commitment not to support the ‘Taiwan independence’. Second: China‘s development, as regards restrictions on the export of US technology, “has a strong endogenous push and follows an inevitable historical logic. It cannot be stopped, and the Chinese people’s legitimate right to development cannot be taken away.” The talks in Malta, whose Prime Minister Robert Abela said on X that he was “proud” to have hosted them, helped explain why Wang has not appeared in public since September 7. A significant element in a moment of great uncertainty affecting the men closest to Xi: after the fall in July of the former Foreign Minister Qin Gang and in August of the two heads of the Rocket Force (which also controls nuclear warheads) , Defense Minister Li Shangfu has been absent from state media coverage since August 29 and is, according to US Intelligence, under investigation and under house arrest for corruption.