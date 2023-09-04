Latest news. Zelensky torpedoes the defense minister: via Reznikov, instead of him Umerov

10:50

Peru: the demolition of the “wall of shame” in Lima begins

In Peru, the so-called “wall of shame”, which separates the luxurious properties of the capital, Lima, from the homes of poor communities, is beginning to be demolished.

Begun in the 1980s, the construction of the wall, about 4.5 kilometers long, had gained strength starting in 2011 and was used to divide the rich district of La Molina from the humbler one of Villa Maria del Triunfo. At the time, promoters alleged security concerns during the years of violence by Maoist rebel group Sendero Luminoso.

Having become the symbol of class division, on 20 December the judge of the Constitutional Court, Gustavo Gutiérrez Ticse, ordered its destruction. And now the prosecutor of La Molina, Jesús Calderón, has announced that the wall will be completely demolished.

