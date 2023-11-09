Latest Update on Palestinian-Israeli Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Continues to Escalate with Thousands Dead

The latest data released by the Palestinian Gaza Strip health department on the 8th has reported a staggering death toll of 10,569 in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the current round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Additionally, 163 people have died in the West Bank. Israeli data also shows that more than 1,400 Israelis have died in this round of conflicts. This brings the total death toll for both sides to over 12,100 people.

Israeli military officials have announced that they are advancing deeper into Gaza City, destroying Hamas strongholds and seizing approximately 700 rockets. Israeli engineers have also demolished 130 Hamas tunnel shafts in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army had opened the Salahuddin Highway as an evacuation corridor for people in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate southward, but later closed it due to the large number of evacuees. It is estimated that about 50,000 people used this corridor to evacuate on the 8th.

Meanwhile, Hamas armed personnel have continued to engage in fierce exchanges of fire with Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip, claiming to have destroyed a total of 15 Israeli military vehicles on the 8th. The sound of gunfire continues to be heard on the Palestinian-Israeli border, with the Israeli military conducting long-range strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is dire, with Palestinian Health Minister Mai Kayla warning that the entire health care system in the Gaza Strip is on the verge of collapse. At least 18 of the 35 hospitals in the area are unable to provide medical services due to shortages of medical supplies and fuel, which have been further exacerbated by Israeli air strikes damaging solar panels that power medical institutions.

Amidst this escalating crisis, the UN has renewed calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, with the World Health Organization stating that the suffering caused by the conflict is “incalculable.” They also emphasized the urgent need for fuel to sustain critical infrastructure such as hospitals and desalination plants.

Several world leaders have also joined the call for a ceasefire, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte holding talks with Qatari Emir, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss providing humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip. Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry had a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Guterres to emphasize the need for a ceasefire and to ensure the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the international community is faced with the urgent task of mitigating the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and bringing an end to the violence.

