The content of economics is essentially a unique process in the long history. Without a grasp of historical facts, a proper sense of history or so-called historical experience, one cannot hope to understand the economic phenomena of any era (including the present). – Schumpeter

After the collapse of the Bretton Woods system, financial crises occurred one after another, especially after a round of Fed rate hike cycle, the probability of financial crises is higher. In March 2022, the Federal Reserve will start a new cycle of raising interest rates. We try to go back to the history, trace the origin, and explore the historical phenomenon, evolution process and internal mechanism of the financial crisis. “Retrospecting History – Financial Crisis Research Series” consists of five articles. According to the time line, four representative financial crises after the collapse of the Bretton Woods system were selected, namely the Latin American debt crisis, the Asian financial crisis, the subprime mortgage crisis and the European debt crisis. As the research object, the first four chapters focus on the research on historical background, causes, and crisis process, and grasp history.

Latin America is vast and rich in natural resources, but it has fallen into a “lost decade” after two oil crises. Today, there are still many Latin American countries whose economic development is stagnant, the gap between the rich and the poor is large, and the society is unstable. The debt problem is an important clue as to why the resource countries have become the biggest victims of the two oil crises, and why the Latin American debt crisis came about.

During the oil crisis, Western financial institutions turned their attention to Latin America. At this time, the Latin American economy is in a stage of rapid development, there is a need for funds, and Latin American countries do not have the habit of high savings, and there are some corruption in the society, so there is not much money in the face of funds with a real interest rate of 0 or even negative. resistance, and foreign debt rose rapidly.

In order to cope with the persistent ailment of inflation, the United States entered a three-year “Volcker moment” at the end of 1979. Latin American countries with high debts, after the sharp rise in interest rates, took the lead in the outbreak of the debt crisis in Mexico in August 1982, followed by Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador and other countries have also faced difficulties in repaying their debts one after another, and they have announced the termination or postponement of foreign debt repayment. Latin America has fallen into a “lost decade”.

The background of the times before the outbreak of the Latin American debt crisis-two oil crises, the great stagflation and the “Volcker moment” 1.1 two oil crises In the 1970s, two oil crises broke out, the first oil crisis broke out in 1973-1975, and the second oil crisis broke out in 1978-1981. The first oil crisis began in the fourth Middle East war, which lasted from October 6 to October 26, 1973. The war lasted for a short time. Egypt and Syria were defeated, and Israel was defeated. During and after the war, the Arab world was dissatisfied with the favoritism of Western countries led by the United States towards Israel, reduced oil production, raised oil prices, and imposed oil embargoes on Western countries to hit the economies of Western countries, and the price of crude oil was lower than before the war. $3 rose to $13 in 1974 and remained high. The second oil crisis began in 1978, when the revolution that overthrew the Pahlavi dynasty took place in Iran. From the end of 1978 to the beginning of March 1979, Iran stopped exporting oil, causing a shortage of 5 million barrels per day in the oil market, accounting for about 1/10 of the world‘s total consumption, resulting in volatile oil prices and tight supply. This incident has not yet completely subsided. On September 20, 1980, Iraq raided Iran, and the Iran-Iraq war broke out. The oil production of the two countries was completely stopped, and the global crude oil supply remained tense. In the year before October 1978, the average price of crude oil was about US$12.7/barrel. With the outbreak of the Iranian Revolution and the Iran-Iraq War, the price of crude oil rose rapidly to over US$40/barrel. From the end of 1979 to the end of 1981, crude oil continued to run at a high level, and the average price more than $36/barrel. 1.2 last century70The Great Stagflation Environment of the 1990s and the “Volcker Moment” During the first oil crisis, the year-on-year U.S. CPI rose from 3.2% in 1972 to 11% in 1974, and remained at 9.1% in 1975. The CPI peaks in the UK and Japan even reached 24.21% and 23.30% respectively. During the second round of oil crisis, the CPI peaked in 1980. The CPI of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan were 13.50%, 17.97%, and 7.7%, respectively. Among them, Japan learned from the first round of oil crisis and implemented energy-saving policies. less impact. In order to control inflation, Western central banks started to raise interest rates. The US federal funds target rate averaged 4.5% in 1972 and peaked at over 13% in 1974. The interest rate rose and the economies of Western countries fell into recession. In 1973, the U.S. GDP growth rate was 5.6%. In 1974 and 1975, it fell into negative growth for two consecutive years. The situation in the United Kingdom is similar to that of the United States. Japan’s GDP growth rate in 1973 was 8.03%, and it quickly dropped to -1.23% in 1974. The decline was relatively large, but the Japanese economy took the lead in recovering in 1975. After the inflationary pressure eased, in order to stimulate the economy, the Federal Reserve restarted its easing policy. From 1975 to 1977, the average U.S. federal funds rate dropped sharply to around 5.5%, and the M2 growth rate exceeded 10%. That is to say, from the beginning of this period, the debt level of Latin American countries increased rapidly. Until the outbreak of the Mexican debt crisis in 1982, the overall foreign debt growth rate of Latin American countries was above 20% for many consecutive years. Under the loose monetary policy, inflationary pressure rose again in 1977. With the outbreak of the second oil crisis, the inflation problem became more fueled. , the inflation level in Britain and Japan is lower than the first round of oil crisis, and the United States is higher than the first round of oil crisis. Keynesianism believed that high inflation and high unemployment would not exist at the same time. The mainstream view at that time believed that inflationary pressure was caused by supply factors such as strong labor unions and rising energy prices, and the mainstream thinking in monetary policy was “gradualism”. In August 1979, Volcker became the chairman of the Federal Reserve, and the United States entered a “Volcker moment.” In the face of inflation, a wild horse that has never been tamed, Volcker changed his normal behavior and adopted a “zero tolerance” policy for inflation, implemented a radical tightening policy, tightened the money supply, and raised the discount rate, December 1980 The U.S. federal interest rate rose as high as 22%. In the end, Volcker succeeded in controlling inflation at the expense of the U.S. economy falling into negative growth twice in 1980 and 1982. In 1982, the U.S. CPI dropped to 6.2% and in 1983 to 3.2%. In the following 40 years, the U.S. CPI was the third During the oil crisis and after the epidemic, it exceeded 5%, and the rest of the time was less than 5%. The focus of the Fed's work has also shifted from controlling inflation to promoting growth. The U.S. economy has ushered in an era of low inflation and sustained growth. Affected by high interest rates, the heavily indebted Latin American countries ushered in a "lost decade".

Latin America’s performance in the 1970s – rapid development under the import substitution strategy 2.1 The Industrialization Development Path of Import Substitution At the beginning of the 20th century, the economic structure of Latin America was relatively simple, and the economic development was mainly driven by the export of raw materials and primary products. The prosperity of the Western economy drove the development of the Latin American economy. However, the Great Depression and the outbreak of World War II had a greater impact on the Latin American economy. After World War II, the Latin American economic development model entered the road of import substitution industrialization. This model is an inward-looking economic development model, that is, it mainly relies on its own resource endowments and technologies to produce domestically needed industrial products and develop its own manufacturing industry. Its purpose is to optimize the domestic economic structure through import substitution, get rid of the single mode of driving the economy with raw materials and primary products, and create more employment opportunities. The development of the British textile industry in history is a typical case of successful import substitution. In the early 19th century, the United Kingdom banned the import of oriental textiles and encouraged domestic production enterprises to carry out import substitution. Finally, an industrial revolution occurred in the British textile industry, which promoted the process of industrialization, and the United Kingdom became the The world‘s most powerful country at the time. The United States, Germany and Japan also implemented import substitution strategies in the early stages of economic development. 2.2 Rapid economic development under import substitution strategy The import substitution strategy of Latin America was successful in the early stage, and the Latin American economy maintained rapid growth in the 1960s and 1970s. In the 1960s, the average GDP growth rates of Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, the top Latin American economies, were 5.76%, 6.84%, and 4.11%, respectively. In the 1970s, the average growth rates were 8.79%, 6.43%, and 2.94%, respectively. During this period, Latin America established a relatively complete industrial system, and the manufacturing industry became an important driving force for economic development in Latin America. At the same time, the industrial structure has also been optimized. Light industries such as food processing and textiles, as well as heavy industries such as shipbuilding, automobiles, and steel have achieved rapid development. The import substitution strategy has promoted these countries to become emerging industrial countries. Calculated at constant prices, the per capita GDP also achieved rapid growth in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1960, the per capita GDP of Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina were 2,611, 3,742, and 7,363 US dollars, respectively. The US dollar is at the level of middle-income countries, but after the debt crisis broke out, many Latin American countries fell into the “middle-income trap”.

Why did the debt problem arise? 3.1 performance of debt——Foreign debt rose rapidly after the first oil crisis Before the early 1970s, the proportion of foreign debts of Latin American countries that implemented import substitution strategies was not high, and the surge in debt began with the first oil crisis. In 1973, the foreign debt stock of Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina accounted for 19.22%, 19.60%, and 13.98% of the gross national product, respectively. By 1978, the proportion rose to 28.07%, 36.06%, and 23.40%. In terms of debt structure, the proportion of floating-rate debt has gradually approached 50% from less than 20% in the initial stage. At the same time, the proportion of short-term foreign debt in total foreign debt has also begun to increase. After the outbreak of the second oil crisis, in order to tame the “inflation wild horse” that had been running away for a long time, Volcker adopted aggressive monetary tightening policies at the expense of economic recession after he took office as the chairman of the Federal Reserve in August 1979. The U.S. federal funds rate is the highest reached 22%. From Figure 9, Figure 10, and Figure 11, it can be seen that during this period, the external debt stock of Latin American countries further increased, and the proportion of short-term external debt in total reserve assets and the proportion of short-term external debt in total external debt soared. In the cycle of rising interest rates, on the one hand, floating-rate debts and short-term debts have increased the debt burden of Latin American countries; on the other hand, the economic recession has weakened external demand and thus impacted exports. Latin American countries have to continue to borrow further and fall into the quagmire of debt. 3.2 Reasons for rising debt 3.2.1 Petrodollar surge and monetary policy easing During the two oil crises, oil-producing countries accumulated large amounts of petrodollars. During the first oil crisis, the balance of trade in goods and services in the Middle East and North Africa increased rapidly, and its proportion in GDP rose from 6.32% in the late 1960s to 32.89% in 1973, and petrodollars rose sharply. From 1973 to 1982, the trade balance of goods and services in Saudi Arabia alone reached more than 260 billion US dollars. Against the background of high inflation, these petrodollars flowed into the Western financial system in large quantities. At the same time, after the disintegration of the Bretton Woods system, despite the precariousness of the US dollar, the issuance of the US dollar lost its restraint. In the 1970s, the average growth rate of M2 in the United States was 9.66%. In particular, after the first oil crisis eased, inflation declined, but it was still at a high level. In order to stimulate the economy, the Federal Reserve had begun to implement a loose monetary policy. From 1975 to 1977, the US M2 exceeded 10% for three consecutive years. At that time, the mainstream view believed that the core cause of the great inflation was the supply level. Until Volcker took office, the tightening of monetary policy always lagged behind the development of inflation, and global liquidity was in a loose situation. 3.2.2 Western financial institutions export dollars to Latin America Abundant liquidity has made Western financial institutions set their sights on the rapidly developing Latin American region. Bankers at that time generally believed that “the country is not bankrupt”, the risk is not large, and the loan output to a country has the characteristics of large loans, which is less troublesome than traditional trade loans. At this time, the Latin American economy is in a stage of rapid development, there is a need for funds, and Latin American countries do not have the habit of high savings, and there is also corruption in the society. Therefore, there is not much money in the face of funds with a real interest rate of 0 or even negative. resistance. Since 1974, the US dollar has drifted to Latin America like snowflakes. In 1973, the balance of foreign debt in Latin America was only more than 49 billion US dollars. By 1982, the value surged to more than 310 billion US dollars, of which Brazil, Mexico and Argentina accounted for about 70%. According to World Bank data, in 1982, the short-term foreign debt of Latin American and Caribbean countries accounted for 260% of the total reserves, and the foreign debt stock accounted for 43.71% of the gross national income. By 1987, it had risen to 58.94%. In terms of loan structure, the proportion of floating-rate debt has gradually approached 50% from less than 20% in the initial stage. During the rising cycle of interest rates, floating-rate debt and short-term debt have increased the debt burden of Latin American countries. According to statistics, Latin American countries have 40% of their debt. It is the conversion of foreign debt interest. Loan holders are mainly US banks, accounting for about 40%. 3.2.3 Balance of Payments Deterioration During the period of import substitution strategy in Latin America, the local currency has been overvalued for a long time, which weakened the competitiveness of exports. After the U.S. entered the “Volcker Moment” in 1979, the U.S. economy fell into recession twice, and the global economy was relatively sluggish. On the one hand, import demand was suppressed. On the other hand, in order to get rid of the shadow of economic weakness, Western countries generally began to impose tariff protection. national economy. In addition, the export structure of Latin America is simple, and the decline in commodity prices caused by the economic recession also has a negative impact on exports, and the balance of payments deficit in Latin America has increased due to multiple factors. In 1988, the balance of payments of Brazil and Argentina were -13.779 billion and -796 million US dollars respectively. In 1981, the balance of payments rose to -23.93 billion and -9.634 billion US dollars. One hundred million U.S. dollars. On the one hand, the deterioration of the balance of payments has affected the solvency of Latin America, and on the other hand, it has also contributed to a further increase in debt demand.

Latin America Debt Crisis – A Lost Decade On August 12, 1982, the then Mexican Finance Minister Silva Elsog told the U.S. government and the International Monetary Fund that “Mexico has almost exhausted all its foreign exchange reserves and can no longer repay the principal and interest of its debts when they are due.” As soon as it came out, the whole world was shocked, and the Latin American debt crisis broke out. Subsequently, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador and other countries also encountered difficulties in repaying their debts, and announced the termination or postponement of foreign debt repayment. A lost decade”. The outbreak of the crisis had a major impact on the Latin American region. The economic development was stagnant for a long time, and in the subsequent development, the economic growth was very unstable, showing the operation mode of stagnation-growth-stagnation-re-growth, 1960s and 1970s The medium-to-high-speed development period of China has not reappeared, and hyperinflation has occurred from time to time.

Relief from Latin America’s Debt Crisis 5.1 Initial aid package (1982-1984year) After the Latin American debt crisis broke out, the crisis was considered to be a temporary liquidity crisis. The rescuers included the United States and other countries and the IMF. The rescue methods were mainly carried out by injecting liquidity and debt rollovers and swaps. In Mexico, for example, before the crisis, the Federal Reserve provided Mexico’s central bank with a large amount of dollars through currency swap agreements. The day after Mexico announced its default, the Federal Reserve, together with Europe, Japan and other countries, provided bridge loan financing to Mexico, and with the U.S. Treasury Department, it accelerated the payment of petrodollar import loans to Mexico. In addition, convert or rollover some of the loans that are about to expire into medium and long-term loans. This type of bailout temporarily relieved the liquidity pressure of debtor countries, but the crisis has not been truly resolved. In the “prescription” issued by the IMF, there is a strict austerity policy attached. If Latin American countries want to sign debt extension and conversion agreements, they must implement a series of supporting austerity policies. The IMF’s austerity program has sacrificed economic growth, and Latin American countries have fallen into economic decline, rising unemployment, intensified social conflicts and political turmoil. From June 21 to 22, 1984, 11 Latin American debtor countries established the Cartagena Group in Cartagena, Colombia. The Cartagena Group refused to repay its debts at the expense of economic recession and hunger. The debt problem in Latin America is not only about liquidity The problem, Latin American debtors have become insolvent. After negotiation, the follow-up rescue method developed in the direction of “promoting debt repayment through development”. 5.2 Baker Plan (1985-1988year) The initial aid program eased the debt pressure, but failed to solve the problem. All parties gradually realized that the solution to the debt problem needs to be combined with economic development. In September 1985, US Treasury Secretary Baker proposed the Baker Plan, acknowledging that both lenders and borrowers have the responsibility to jointly resolve the debt crisis, and adopted the proposition of “promoting debt repayment through development” put forward by Latin American countries. The core of Baker’s plan is to alleviate the debt crisis through economic development, mainly through measures such as adding new loans to the debtor countries and extending the maturity of the original debts to promote the economic growth of the debtor countries. In terms of the specific amount, US commercial banks are the mainstay, and commercial banks in other developed countries are combined to form large commercial banks. From 1986 to 1988, large commercial banks provided 20 billion US dollars in loans to 15 heavily indebted countries, and official institutions provided 90 billion U.S. dollars in loans. billion dollar loan. At the same time, the Baker plan also comes with austerity conditions, but it is more relaxed than the initial aid plan. The Baker plan marks a shift in the way of rescue to promoting debt repayment through development, but the amount of aid of more than 20 billion in three years is nothing short of a drop in the bucket, and the annual interest payment in Latin America alone exceeds 30 billion. At the same time, among the total debts of more than 300 billion in Latin America, U.S. commercial banks are the main debt holders. The Baker plan marks a shift in the way of rescue to promoting debt repayment through development, but the amount of aid of more than 20 billion in three years is nothing short of a drop in the bucket, and the annual interest payment in Latin America alone exceeds 30 billion. At the same time, among the total debts of more than 300 billion in Latin America, U.S. commercial banks are the main debt holders. The Baker plan did not involve the obligations that the U.S. government will undertake in this plan. In the end, the Baker plan was not widely recognized and failed. And ended. On the contrary, after 1987, a small number of Western commercial banks adopted flexible redemption methods to solve some debt problems. The Brady Plan changed the idea of ​​Reagan’s firm opposition to debt relief for developing countries during his administration, emphasizing the relief of principal and interest on foreign debt, and proposed that the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the governments of creditor countries should reduce the principal and interest of debts. Provide financial support, including debt relief of 70 billion yuan, and the establishment of a special fund of 20-25 billion US dollars by the IMF and the World Bank to provide guarantees for the foreign debt of Latin American countries. Compared with the Baker Plan, the Brady Plan has made great progress. It has played a certain role in solving the debt problem in Latin America, but the source of funds is not clear, and its role is still limited. In the 1990s, the global economy and Latin America’s economic situation improved, and Latin America’s debt problem eased, but the debt problem was not fundamentally resolved, laying the groundwork for the Mexican debt crisis in 1994 and the Argentine debt crisis in 2002.