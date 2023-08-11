Latin America would like to take advantage of the energy transition

It is estimated that over the next few years, global demand for metals such as lithium, copper and cobalt, essential for the production of batteries for electric vehicles and other technologies for the energy transition, will increase noticeably. This is interesting news for many countries in South America, where a large part of reserves are concentrated: some governments are already preparing to increase the pace of extraction and export, hoping to seize the opportunity and encourage economic growth. Entrusting one’s prosperity to a volatile and controversial sector such as mining, however, also presents some risks.

Seconds and give of the International Energy Agency (IEA), already today Latin America – the region that includes the countries of the center and south of the continent – produces 40 percent of the world‘s copper, with important shares especially in Chile ( 27 percent) and in Peru (10 percent). Copper is used in many systems for the production of renewable energy, including photovoltaic panels and wind turbines.

Latin America also comes from more than a third of the lithium extracted worldwide, a fundamental metal for the production of batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones and computers, which however is rather difficult to find. Chile, which produces 26 percent of the world‘s lithium, Argentina (6 percent) and Bolivia, where the lack of infrastructure currently makes it difficult to extract, are especially rich in it. In the last ten years, investments in lithium research in Latin America have more than doubled, going from a total expenditure of 44 million dollars in 2010 to 91 million dollars in 2021 (about 83 million euros). In addition, South America also has large reserves of silver, zinc, nickel and graphite, other minerals that are important for the energy transition.

Extractive activities in the region are favored by the conformation of the territory: for example, the lithium present in some reserves in the area – such as the Atacama desert in Chile – is easier to extract than that present in other countries, such as China and Australia. Also, although not optimal, the transport network in South America is better than that of some equally resource-rich areas of Africa and Asia. Second l’Economist the demand for South American minerals could also be favored by the political situation: with the intensification of trade hostilities between China and the United States, South America can present itself as a neutral region, open to new investments and with which some Western countries have already activated free trade agreements.

It is estimated that in the coming years, the demand for renewable energy plants and electric vehicles will increase significantly, to meet the commitments made by governments and international organizations on the energy transition and on the reduction of emissions levels. According to the IEAFor example, more than 20 million electric vehicles will be sold in 2025, and the share will grow more than tenfold by 2050 to 250 million vehicles. Consequently metals such as lithium, copper and nickel will become essential for the development of the sector.

In January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he visited some South American countries, including Chile and Argentina, to forge new agreements and strengthen relations in the mining sector, and in June the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had a similar journeymeeting various political and commercial representatives of the area.

To take advantage of the growing interest and centralize the management of mining activities, some South American countries they decided to start a gradual nationalization of resources. In late April, for example, the Chilean government led by progressive president Gabriel Boric presented the “National strategy for lithium”, which gives the state an important role in the management of national mineral reserves. Presenting the initiative, Boric he said that lithium represents “the best opportunity we have to move to a sustainable and developed economy”.

In neighboring Bolivia, however, attempts to nationalize lithium production began years ago and they didn’t go well: former president Evo Morales, in office between 2006 and 2019, always supported the need for the government to manage resources directly, and invested hundreds of millions of dollars in an attempt to develop technologies that would facilitate extraction of lithium, with disappointing results when compared to the enormous amount of resources available. Last June the new government of President Luis Arce he signed a 1.4 billion dollar agreement with the Chinese company CATL, the main producer of electric batteries in the world, for the construction of new state-of-the-art plants which should allow the extraction of 200,000 tons of lithium per year.

In a long article, theEconomist however, he showed how the intensification of demand for minerals such as lithium and copper also presents possible difficulties for South American governments. Among these are concerns related to the environment: extractive activities require a lot of water and energy and can damage the surrounding area and ecosystems, which are particularly precious and fragile in this region. For this reason, projects are often opposed by activists and local communities, or are blocked by governments because they do not meet minimum sustainability standards.

Furthermore, while South America is a major extractor of minerals, it is not as prepared for their processing: 58 percent of the world‘s used lithium is processed in China, as well as 65 percent cobalt and 40 percent copper. South American governments are investing to open new plants – Argentina’s first lithium battery factory should start the activities next September – but these are highly specialized jobs that require investments and skills that are difficult to put together in a short time.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Latin America thrives on its raw materials, only to have to deal with the consequences. Between 2000 and 2014, commodity prices rose markedly globally, mainly due to the strong growth of emerging economies such as China and India, and many Latin American countries became rich by focusing on exports. The new prosperity had positive effects on many sectors of society: poverty fell from 27 per cent to 12 per cent, and inequality was also greatly reduced, according to the analyses of the International Monetary Fund.

Once the good times for exports ended, however, problems arose. Instead of reinvesting the earnings in public works useful to all citizens, the governments of some countries – including Bolivia, Brazil and Peru – returned them to the regions richest in mineral resources, thus allowing some areas to prosper much more than others. Furthermore, the abrupt halt in growth highlighted the risks of an economy overly dependent on the export of minerals and other raw materials, whose prices can change rapidly. In the years immediately following 2014, the countries that had focused on exports continued to grow, but in a much more limited way than in the previous period.

