Latin American Countries Assert Themselves at EU-CELAC Summit, Refusing to Condemn Russia and Demanding Trade Fairness

Latin American countries assert their independence and demand their voices be heard during the EU-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit held in Brussels, Belgium. The summit exposed disagreements between Latin American countries and the European Union (EU) on various issues, highlighting the growing importance of developing countries in global governance.

One notable disagreement arose regarding Russia’s involvement in Ukraine. The EU proposed to condemn Russia in the summit declaration, but Latin American countries, including Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela, opposed such a move. The final declaration expressed “deep concern” about the situation in Ukraine but did not mention or condemn Russia. Nicaragua specifically objected to the declaration, accusing the EU of undermining democratic institutions.

Prime Minister Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the rotating president of CELAC, emphasized that the summit should not focus on Ukraine, urging the international community to address similar situations in other countries and avoid hypocrisy. Argentine President Fernandez echoed this sentiment, stating that the Ukrainian crisis should not distract from the summit’s purpose.

Trade negotiations also proved contentious during the summit, particularly the Southern Common Market (Mercosur)-EU Free Trade Agreement. Due to significant differences between the two sides, the summit did not make substantial progress on this issue. The EU had previously introduced additional conditions, including environmental commitments, which Mercosur countries rejected.

Latin American countries also expressed dissatisfaction with the trade imbalance between the EU and Latin America, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and a more equitable relationship. They argued that Latin American nations should not be limited to raw material exports but integrated into the production value chain. Mexican Foreign Minister Barcena called for a new bilateral relationship instead of perpetuating the “center-periphery” model.

In addition to trade and geopolitical issues, Latin American countries raised concerns about European colonial history and climate change. They called for the inclusion of the historical legacy of indigenous peoples’ suffering and the transatlantic slave trade, as well as reparative justice, in the summit declaration. Latin American countries also emphasized the need to end the economic blockade against Cuba and Venezuela and urged European developed countries to fulfill their commitments on climate change.

Analysts interpreted these assertive stances as a sign of developing countries fighting for their rights and challenging Western countries’ dominance in international affairs and global governance. They argued that adhering to the principle of multilateralism should result in a fairer world, rather than perpetuating an unjust international order that suppresses developing countries.

The CELAC summit served as a platform for Latin American countries to voice their concerns and demands, demonstrate their increasing role in global affairs, and advocate for a more equitable and just international system.

