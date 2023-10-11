Latin American Governments Evacuate Citizens from Israel Amid Ongoing Fighting

Latin American Governments Evacuate Citizens Trapped in Israel Amidst Ongoing Fighting

Several Latin American governments are taking steps to evacuate their citizens who are currently trapped in Israel as commercial flights have been canceled due to the ongoing conflict.

Argentina has initiated the Safe Rescue operation to evacuate its citizens stranded in Israel. The joint operation, called “Safe Return,” will be carried out in close coordination with the Argentine Foreign Ministry. The Argentine Armed Forces have deployed the C130 Hercules aircraft to Tel Aviv, which will transport Argentines to Rome and then continue the journey to Buenos Aires via Aerolíneas Argentinas. Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero stated that the initiative aims to evacuate and repatriate around 713 people, including tourists, workers, students, and residents. Italy will serve as an intermediate reception area until the transfers to Argentina are completed.

Mexico has already evacuated 135 Mexicans from Israel on a military flight, and a second military flight is en route to pick up dozens more Mexican citizens who have requested to leave the country. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that at least 300 Mexican citizens had requested evacuation, and the Mexican government has sent two planes to Israel. Among the stranded Mexicans are members of the Mexican rhythmic gymnastics team who were participating in a training camp.

Brazil has sent two repatriation flights, one from Rome and the other from Brasilia, to evacuate its citizens from Israel. Around 1,700 Brazilians, mostly tourists, expressed interest in repatriation, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Colombian citizens will soon return to their country from Israel on special flights operated by the Colombian Air Force. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that two Boeing 737 planes will begin the transfer plan, ensuring the return of Colombians affected by the attacks in the conflict zone. The ministry has already assisted more than 230 Colombians in rescheduling their flights back to Colombia.

Peru is coordinating with its Foreign Ministry to facilitate the return of its citizens from Israel. President Dina Boluarte expressed condolences for the two Peruvian citizens who were declared dead following the Hamas attacks. The Peruvian government is in contact with more than 100 citizens to arrange their evacuation.

Chile has organized three humanitarian flights through the Chilean Air Force to evacuate Chileans trapped in the conflict zone in Israel and Palestine. The flights will depart from Tel Aviv, with the first flight heading to Athens and evacuating around 80 Chileans. The second and third flights will also go to Athens and Madrid, respectively, with priority given to individuals with health conditions, elderly people, pregnant women, and minors. So far, 60 Chileans have already left the area on their own.

Paraguay has announced the evacuation of its citizens who wish to leave Israel. A group of Paraguayans is scheduled to depart next Tuesday, while another group of 23 tourists has a flight scheduled for Thursday. The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to enable an exit route through Amman in Jordan, via the King Hussein Bridge, for those who do not have a scheduled flight. The ministry has also asked for official information regarding the reported disappearance of two Paraguayans living near the Gaza border.

These efforts by Latin American governments aim to ensure the safe return of their citizens amidst the escalating conflict in Israel.

