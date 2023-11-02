Latin American Presidents at APEP Summit in Washington Discuss Stronger US Integration with the Region

Latin American Presidents Express Optimism in US Relations at APEP Summit

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES – Latin American presidents attending the Alliance of the Americas for Economic Prosperity (APEP) summit in Washington expressed optimism in the United States‘ renewed interest and willingness to strengthen integration with the region. The summit, organized by President Joe Biden, aims to improve relations between the United States and Latin American countries.

During the first panel of the morning, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, and Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, along with the host, President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Ilan Goldfajn, discussed the importance of the United States‘ attention on Latin America.

Lacalle Pou stated that he regained optimism in the relationship with the US and felt that the initiative by President Biden opened an interesting door for collaboration. Chilean President Gabriel Boric also expressed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of economic cooperation and environmental rights.

The second panel included President Guillermo Lasso from Ecuador, President Boric, and Peru’s President Dina Boluarte. They acknowledged the US’s gesture in organizing the summit and emphasized the need for concrete actions to strengthen relationships between countries in the region.

In a lighter moment, the presidents from Uruguay, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic engaged in a friendly discussion about which country has the best beaches for surfing. Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou admitted his preference for Costa Rica’s beaches, prompting Chaves to invite the presidents to visit Uruguay and see its own beaches.

The APEP summit was initially presented by President Biden during the Summit of the Americas last year. Since then, 11 countries, including the United States, have joined the mechanism. The presidents emphasized the importance of moving from diagnosis to concrete actions that will benefit the people of Latin America.

The topic of international conflicts also arose during the forums. Presidents expressed their concerns over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Boric stating that it has negatively impacted agricultural supply chains. They also discussed the war in Gaza, condemning the aggression by Hamas while acknowledging the disproportionate response from Israel.

President Lasso emphasized the need for discussions on security during the summit, as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and street violence remain common challenges for the region. He called for greater focus on security issues and unanimous efforts to combat these threats.

Peruvian President Boluarte highlighted her country’s stability and openness to investments after facing turbulent times caused by a coup attempt and subsequent demonstrations.

The APEP summit aims to foster stronger relations between the United States and Latin American countries, addressing economic cooperation, environmental concerns, and regional security. The continuation of fruitful discussions and concrete actions will shape the future of these relationships.

