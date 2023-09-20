Latvia has closed one of the two crossings open with Belarus, to block migrants

On Tuesday, Latvia announced the closure of one of the two border crossings still open with Belarus: the government’s decision, made public by Prime Minister Evika Silina, comes in response to a notable increase in attempts to cross the border illegally by migrants from the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa. The Latvian government accuses Belarus of using migrants as a “hybrid threat”. Since the beginning of summer 2021, Belarus has welcomed and then pushed thousands of migrants towards the territory of Poland and the Baltic countries, in what was considered an attempt to embarrass the European Union (political opponent of the authoritarian Belarusian regime by Alexander Lukashenko) and which exploits the hostility of Eastern European countries towards migrants.

Poland and Lithuania have since built walls on their borders with Belarus, while Latvia has progressively closed the crossings. Now the 50 officers who were guarding the closed Silene crossing will be used to further guard the Paternieki crossing, the only one left open. The Latvian government said its agents had rejected 894 migrants in the last six days and 1,773 in September, and described the situation as “the most tense in recent years”.

