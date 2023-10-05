“Laudate Deum”: Pope Francis lashes the world on climate change

Eight years after “Laudato Si'”, the pontiff’s apostolic exhortation was released today which rebukes the lack of courage in tackling a problem that weighs mainly on the shoulders of the poor. The denunciation of the “technocratic paradigm” which is becoming increasingly dangerous and of an empty multilateralism, blocked by the interests of the strongest. The appeal at COP28 in Dubai: reach efficient, binding and easily verifiable decisions

AsiaNews – “We are not reacting enough” in the face of a common home “which is crumbling and perhaps a breaking point is approaching”. Faced with the climate crisis we must “overcome the logic of appearing sensitive to the problem and at the same time not having the courage to make substantial changes”. Eight years after his encyclical Laudato Si’it is a harsh reminder that Pope Francis launches in his new one apostolic exhortation “Praise God”, released today on the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. A «letter to all people of good will on the climate crisis», to say that it is time to put an end to «irresponsible mockery» which only paints it as «an environmental, green, romantic issue, often ridiculed for economic interests». Admitting instead that it is “a human and social problem”, for which the poor are already paying the harshest consequences today.

In the 73 paragraphs of his apostolic exhortation, Pope Francis delves into the merits of the issues, starting from the objective set by the 2015 Paris Agreement which envisaged limiting the increase in global temperature to within 1.5 degrees centigrade. At the current rate – he writes, citing recent reports – we could get there in ten years. There is already irreversible damage, “creatures of this world have ceased to be our traveling companions and have become our victims” (n.15). He takes the issue of those who minimize these alarms head on “with contemptuous and unreasonable opinions which – he writes – I also find within the Catholic Church”. He stigmatizes those who point the finger at the poor, “when the reality is that a low percentage of the world‘s population pollutes more than the poorest 50%.” To those who complain that reducing the use of fossil fuels would lead to the loss of many jobs, he responds by inviting us to look at what is already happening to millions of people in other areas of the world due to rising seas, drought or other phenomena linked to climate change. «For this reason – he comments – it is necessary for politicians and entrepreneurs to deal with it immediately».

It invites us to go to the heart of the problem, which is the “technocratic paradigm” already indicated in the encyclical Laudato Si’: the illusion that good can automatically blossom from the evolution of technology and economic growth. A paradigm which – he now adds – the new frontiers of artificial intelligence make even more dangerous. «The biggest problem – he observes, referring to the race for the supply of raw materials such as lithium or silicon – is the ideology that underlies an obsession: to increase the power of man beyond all imagination, for whom reality does not human being is a mere resource at his service” (n.23). From here also comes the dangerous illusion that there can always be a “technical” solution, which never calls into question unsustainable lifestyles.

But Pope Francis is equally clear in reiterating this destructive paradigm cannot be overcome through “a denial of the human being” (n.27). It is not a question of longing for a nature without man, but of reshaping an alliance that starts from ethics, “abandoning the logic of profit at the minimum cost, masked by rationality, progress and illusory promises”.

A task that falls primarily to politics: in Praise God Francis denounces all its weakness. He defines it as “regrettable” that global crises such as the financial one of 2007-2008 or the more recent one generated by Covid-19 “are wasted”. He urges us to reconfigure multilateralism “in light of the new global situation”; he observes the growth of ties between civil society bodies in different parts of the world, indicating the horizon of «a principle of subsidiarity also applied to the global-local relationship» (n. 37). At no. 43 he also speaks of the paralysis of the UN Security Council and other international bodies when he says that «it will no longer be useful to support institutions that preserve the rights of the strongest without taking care of the rights of all».

However, returning to the specific topic of the climate, he indicates the COP28 event which will open in a few weeks in Dubai. He does not fail to underline how an event of this kind is being held in the United Arab Emirates, a country which is a major exporter of fossil energy and “at a time when oil and gas companies are aiming for new projects there to further expand production”. But “to say that nothing should be expected would be self-defeating, because it would mean exposing all of humanity, especially the poorest, to the worst impacts of climate change” (n.53). Hence Pope Francis’ request at COP28 for “a decisive acceleration of the ecological transition, with effective commitments that can be monitored permanently”.

Eminently political requests because change “cannot come only from individual efforts”: it needs decisions “from national and international politics”. But “there are no lasting changes without cultural changes” (n.70). Hence the call also to believers to rediscover that “authentic faith not only gives strength to the human heart, but transforms the whole of life, transfigures personal objectives, illuminates relationships with others and bonds with all creation” (n. 61 ). Retracing the Judeo-Christian vision of the relationship between God and creation he calls for a “situated anthropocentrism”: «Let us put an end to the idea of ​​an autonomous, omnipotent and unlimited human being and rethink ourselves to understand ourselves in a humbler and richer way » (n.68). «Praise God is the name of this letter – concludes Francesco -. Because a human being who claims to replace God becomes the worst danger to himself.”