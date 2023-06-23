Launch of RIMedia, an ambitious two-year project to perk up the Mauritanian press – Thaqafa

Support for the media, capacity building for governance and regulation of information actors, media and information education. These are, for two years, the three axes on which the RIMedia project will work, the launch of which took place on Tuesday June 20, 2023 in Nouakchott. It is the result of cooperation between the High Authority for the Audiovisual Press (HAPA), the Franco-African platform “Media & Democracy” and the Public School of Journalism of Tours (EJPT), under the aegis of the French Embassy and its Cultural Action Cooperation Service (SCAC) in Mauritania.

Since 2019, the French Embassy in Mauritania has embarked on an ambitious capacity building program for Mauritanian journalists in support of the efforts made by the authorities, in particular the HAPA. This cooperation has just gained new momentum with the RIMedia project, the launch of which was supervised on Tuesday June 20, 2023 by the French Ambassador to Mauritania, HE. Alexandre Garcia, Director ofEJPTMr. Alain Bigo, the director of the Platform “Media & Democracy” Mr. Olivier Piot and the President of the HEREM. Houceine Medou.

A media space undergoing institutional change

Officially announcing the launch of the RIMedia Project, Mr. Houceine Ould Medou insisted on the importance of training journalists in the annual program of his institution, referring to a two-week training course which has just ended at theNational School of Administration, Journalism and Magistracy (ENAJM) for the benefit of a hundred journalists from the private press.

In addition, he indicated in substance, the RIMedia project comes at a time when major reforms initiated in 2020 are being implemented, in particular through the expansion of the powers and prerogatives of HAPA, the decree press card and increased public support for the press, among others.

According to him, the support of the French Embassy in the training of media players is the expression of an increasingly dynamic cooperation in the field of the press between France and Mauritania. He does not want as proof, he will say in substance, the meeting scheduled for today, of the steering committee of the RIMedia project.

Global training up to students and civil society

Previously, SEM. Alexandre Garcia reviewed the cooperation initiated since 2019 between his institution and HAPA and which remained dynamic until 2022. These training courses, which intensified in 2023, focused in particular, according to him, on investigative journalism, production of digital content, social networks, the fight against misinformation and fact-checking, with the support of the EJPT.

Everything would have started, he will say in essence, with the cooperation agreement between HAPA and the French regulatory authority ARCOM. This resulted, according to him, in intense meetings and training series for the benefit of media players and regulators.

With RIMedia, the ambassador will say in substance, the training will extend to non-professional actors such as influencers and bloggers, but also specialized civil society.

“Media & Democracy”, a platform focused on Africa

For Olivier Piot, the “Media & Democracy” platform created in 2016 but which only really started in 2018 is mainly composed of African journalists. She has already organized several training sessions for the benefit of Mauritanian journalists who, according to him, have benefited from the Tunis-Bordeaux twinning with immersion in several media in Tunisia and France. The platform also hosts several conferences, symposiums and peer-to-peer training.

According to Olivier Piot, more than 100 African journalists, including 45 Mauritanians, have thus benefited from the pairing training offered by “Media & Democracy”, announcing in passing a new Nouakchott-Marseille circuit.

3rd African Prize for Investigative Journalism in Mauritania

He also mentioned the constant launch of two tools in Mauritania, a diagnostic study on the media ecosystem and media education for 120 Mauritanian schoolchildren. Another study would also be planned relating to the creation of a Maison de la Presse in Nouakchott, but also the organization of the 3rd edition of the African Prize for Investigative Journalism for the first time in Mauritania.

Along the way, Olivier Piot was accompanied by two members of his institution’s board of directors, including our colleague Amadou Sy, Country Director of “Media & Democracy” who spoke briefly on the occasion.

Fact-checking cells in 5 Mauritanian media

Speaking, Mr. Laurent Bigo said that the public school of journalism he directs in Tours (France) operates in several African countries, such as Mali, Comoros, Madagascar, Cameroon, Gabon, Chad, Tunisia , Morocco, Senegal. His school is best known for its training in fact-checking, the fight against disinformation and media education.

“The EJPT is open to the rest of the world” he said, before discussing the extension of the application for the Call launched for the training and support for two years of 5 future press entrepreneurs and civil society for the creation of innovative digital media .

Sheikh Aidara

