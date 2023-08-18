Launch of the first green civic-tech in Benin: Ecoblog, for positive environmental citizenship – Challenges of the century

Ecoblog.bj is Benin’s first green civic-tech. The digital platform wants to be at the center of the issue of environmental citizenship. Its objective: to fight against urgent environmental challenges, by encouraging environmental citizenship through the creation of free content. The project is led by my fellow blogger Foumi Assanvi (my blogger from the 7th promotion of Mondoblog RFI), it was officially launched on Saturday August 5, 2023 at the premises of Epitech Benin in Cotonou.

A blog for environmental citizenship

Photo credit: Fifa Media – Ecoblog contributors

Ecoblog, this is not another blog. It’s a platform that is geared towards the Beninese population so that she exposes the environmental problems she suffers, in order to move towards a more responsible world. Having matured their reflections for a long time, Assanvi ants et Calixte Kadoukpè Babaidilaunched the platform to propel citizen engagement for the benefit of the environment. “Ecoblog is a green civic-tech whose objective is to solve the environmental problems encountered by Beninese citizens through the creation of a site which makes it possible to initiate a framework for exchange between them and decision-makers. This is done through the creation of free content, in different formats: including blogging, podcasting, video creation, images…”reveals Foumi Assanvi, co-founder of the site.

🌐 Ecoblog, green civic tech is online Discover the platform that allows you to alert, report and propose solutions to improve environmental protection. It’s time to discover it here 👉🏿 https://t.co/uUdkoMYFEk#ecoblog — Ecoblog (@ecobloge) August 6, 2023

According to him, the need to act (and to get everyone involved) for the fight against climate change and the preservation of nature pushed him to mature his project and finally launch this new platform. “Every day, we see with sadness that our environment is deteriorating. Biodiversity is losing its vitality, and more and more we are questioning the future of future generations” explain Assanvi ants before making it known that the platform was launched with the aim of allowing young people to be able to express themselves and be at the heart of environmental decisions.

Young Eco bloggers trained for the cause

Photo credit: Fifa Media – Eco bloggers in training

From the comfort of a smartphone or a computer, citizens can contribute on Ecoblog. Also, the launch of the platform is accompanied by the training of young contributors. These are the eco-bloggers. They were trained on different levels: the environmental theme, blogging and the creation of digital content. The first theoretical training session saw experts in blogging, podcasting, web referencing, etc. The second session was devoted to the practice of content creation. The selected winners worked on identifying a concrete environmental problem in their neighborhood, and on proposing solutions to deal with the problems identified. To believe, Emmanuel Gansepresident of Benin Bloggers Associationthe new platform is to be followed closely, as it could become a platform for education in climate action. “The platform is well built, with a good design, easy to surf without getting confused” observes Emmanuel Ganse. For successful management of the platform, the President of Beninese bloggers advises setting up an internal curation system for the various contents, so that the contents disseminated by eco-bloggers or citizens are processed in advance in order to avoid possible fake news.

Civic engagement for the environment

Ecoblog contributors – Photo credit Fifa Media

During the launch ceremony, a panel focused on the theme: civic engagement, nature’s shield against climate change? The talk brought together actors committed to the environmental cause. Were present : Luc Gnacadjaformer Minister of the Environment in 1999-2005 in Benin, Serge Dansourepresenting the town hall of the city of Cotonou, Christelle GnidehouePresident of the Gnidehoue ​​Foundation, Emmanuel Ganse President AB-Benin et Eric Houdo, President of ODD TV. The actors in the debate did not go with the back of the spoon, the discussions made it possible to openly address environmental issues, the guests then invited the young people to get involved for good causes, with strength and conviction. A great encouragement to get involved and contribute together to the preservation of our common habitat.

