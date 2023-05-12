Launches the eleventh edition of Rockein

the music contest Rockeinaimed at bands and soloists from Euskadi and Navarra, has opened its registration period until July 11 and the final will take place on November 18 at the Social Antzokia de Basauri.

The City Council of Basauri, in collaboration with the City Councils of Arrigorriaga, Galdakao and Laudio and the Foral Deputy of Bizkaia, has launched the music competition for the eleventh consecutive year Rockein, aimed at bands and soloists from the Basque Autonomous Community and Navarra. The registration period opened yesterday and will end on July 11. From among all the proposals received, a jury made up of professionals from the sector will select six finalists who will perform at the Social Antzokia in Basauri on Saturday, November 18. That same night the jury will decide and notify which will be the winning bands of the 2023 edition.

Among the prizes at stake are the recording, production and mastering of an EP (five songs), the production of a video clip and the possibility of performing within the MAZ Basauri festival. The winning band of the last edition, painstakingpresented at yesterday’s press conference the works resulting from said award, a six-song EP called “Hiru ate” and the video clip for the double single “Hegan hegan / 21 min” (see below).

Rockien has been improving its participation for seven consecutive years, which in 2022 closed with 188 proposals, and maintains the driving criteria of Equality, promotion of local talent and the Basque language, and has a remarkable capacity for renewal of the participating proposals, which in 2022 was of 25%

REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE

-Having at least one component born or residing in the Basque Autonomous Community (CAV) or Navarra.

-To be eligible for the Best Local Band award: have at least one component registered in Basauri, Arrigorriaga, Galdakao or Laudio.

-To be eligible for the Eskarabillera award: that at least 50% of the members of the group are women

-That the components are older than 16 years.

-That at the time of registration they do not have more than one published album, regardless of whether or not it is subject to a record contract.

-That the themes are original

-All musical styles are accepted

-All the bands previously registered in Rockein have the possibility of participating again in this new edition, as long as they meet the aforementioned requirements. The bands that have already been winners will not choose to repeat in the same category in which they were awarded.

PRIZES IN PLAY

winning group

-Recording, production and mastering of a professional EP (minimum five songs) at El Tigre studios (Bilbao)

-Edition of 500 copies of the EP on CD support

-Recording and production of a professional video clip

-Performance within the MAZ Basauri festival or in one of the best venues in Bizkaia

best local band

-Performance within the MAZ Basauri festival or in one of the best venues in Bizkaia

Best band in Basque

-Recording and production of a song

-Performance within the MAZ Basauri festival or in one of the best venues in Bizkaia