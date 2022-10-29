Home World Launching cruise missiles, the Russian military conducts strategic deterrence training NATO: conduct nuclear deterrence exercises
World

Launching cruise missiles, the Russian military conducts strategic deterrence training NATO: conduct nuclear deterrence exercises

by admin
Launching cruise missiles, the Russian military conducts strategic deterrence training NATO: conduct nuclear deterrence exercises

Original title: Launching cruise missiles, the Russian military held strategic deterrence training NATO: conduct nuclear deterrence exercises

Launching cruise missiles, the Russian military holds strategic deterrence training NATO: conduct nuclear deterrence exercises

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 26th that the Russian army carried out strikes against the Ukrainian army in the direction of Kupyansk, Bonliman, and Nikolayev to Krivoy Rog, destroying tanks and infantry warfare. Dozens of combat vehicles, including cars. in addition, Russian air defense forces also shot down 10 Ukrainian drones and intercepted 13 rockets fired by “Haimas” multiple rocket launchers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on the same day that in the past day, The Ukrainian army clicked the retreating Russian army to attack at 11 places including Soledar and Bakhmut.In addition, the Ukrainian army struck military targets such as multiple Russian command posts, personnel and equipment assembly points, and ammunition depots on the same day. The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command said on the same day that the Ukrainian army carried out strikes on Russian air defense missile systems, armored vehicles and other targets on the southern front.

Russian military conducts strategic deterrent training

According to the Kremlin website, Under the command of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian military held a strategic deterrent training on the 26th.Russian Strategic Rocket Force completes live-fire training of strategic ballistic and cruise missiles, all missiles hit the target, and the training mission was successfully completed. According to reports, the Russian army launched the “Yars” land-based intercontinental ballistic missile and “Blue Sky” submarine-launched ballistic missile during the training, and used the Tu-95 strategic bomber to launch cruise missiles in the air.

See also  Putin and Macron exchange views on Ukraine situation - Xinhua English.news.cn

On February 19 this year, Russia held a strategic deterrence exercise. During the exercise, the Russian military launched intercontinental ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles. Mission readiness, and the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear weapons.

  • NATO’s “Resolute Noon” nuclear deterrence exercise underway

On the 17th of this month, the nuclear deterrence exercise code-named “Resolute Noon”, with the participation of 14 NATO member states, officially started and will end on the 30th.NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said the exercise was an annual exercise aimed at ensuring that NATO’s nuclear capabilities remain “safe and effective” and are not aimed at any country.But this exercise is still considered to be carried out by NATO against Russia

Source: CCTV Finance

Original title: Launching cruise missiles, the Russian military held strategic deterrence training NATO: conduct nuclear deterrence exercisesReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

UNHCR: Destructive floods affect millions in Africa –...

Media: The impact of the long-term sequelae of...

Germany escapes recession by surprise, president calls on...

Pope encourages priests and religious in Madagascar to...

Musk just took over Twitter, EU officials warn:...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Synod document on continents: voices of the weak...

Yang Wei: Who is harder when Biden and...

U.S. media pays attention to “long-term new crown”...

The Beijing truncheon strikes in Italy: what is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy