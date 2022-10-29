Original title: Launching cruise missiles, the Russian military held strategic deterrence training NATO: conduct nuclear deterrence exercises

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 26th that the Russian army carried out strikes against the Ukrainian army in the direction of Kupyansk, Bonliman, and Nikolayev to Krivoy Rog, destroying tanks and infantry warfare. Dozens of combat vehicles, including cars. in addition, Russian air defense forces also shot down 10 Ukrainian drones and intercepted 13 rockets fired by “Haimas” multiple rocket launchers。

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on the same day that in the past day, The Ukrainian army clicked the retreating Russian army to attack at 11 places including Soledar and Bakhmut.In addition, the Ukrainian army struck military targets such as multiple Russian command posts, personnel and equipment assembly points, and ammunition depots on the same day. The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command said on the same day that the Ukrainian army carried out strikes on Russian air defense missile systems, armored vehicles and other targets on the southern front.

Russian military conducts strategic deterrent training

Russian military conducts strategic deterrent training

According to the Kremlin website, Under the command of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian military held a strategic deterrent training on the 26th.Russian Strategic Rocket Force completes live-fire training of strategic ballistic and cruise missiles, all missiles hit the target, and the training mission was successfully completed. According to reports, the Russian army launched the "Yars" land-based intercontinental ballistic missile and "Blue Sky" submarine-launched ballistic missile during the training, and used the Tu-95 strategic bomber to launch cruise missiles in the air. On February 19 this year, Russia held a strategic deterrence exercise. During the exercise, the Russian military launched intercontinental ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles. Mission readiness, and the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear weapons. NATO's "Resolute Noon" nuclear deterrence exercise underway On the 17th of this month, the nuclear deterrence exercise code-named "Resolute Noon", with the participation of 14 NATO member states, officially started and will end on the 30th.NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said the exercise was an annual exercise aimed at ensuring that NATO's nuclear capabilities remain "safe and effective" and are not aimed at any country.But this exercise is still considered to be carried out by NATO against Russia

