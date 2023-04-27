Laura Pausini surprised in Palermo, that’s where

by palermolive.it – ​​9 hours ago

“Thank you Sicily, I’ll be back soon with the surprise I promised you” Laura Pausini greets Sicily, especially Palermo. The singer at the Tgs, Rgs and Gds.it studios on the occasion of the radio tour to celebrate her thirty-year career. Pausini was interviewed by Salvo La Rosa and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Laura Pausini surprised in Palermo, here’s where it appeared 9 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».