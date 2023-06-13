Lautaro thinks back to Istanbul: “Inter, losing like this hurts, but we’ll come back stronger than before”

The disappointment is still great and will ruin the start of the holidays because Lautaro Martinez will not take part in the friendlies that Argentina will play in China and Indonesia in the next few days. Before “disconnecting”, however, through his social networks, Toro wanted to send a message to all the Nerazzurri after the final lost in Istanbul against Manchester City: “It hurts, very badly. The disappointment of not having brought the cup home – he wrote – is great. We have done everything possible to be able to give you this joy, especially to you fans who are always by our side. I am very proud of this team, because despite the difficulties and negative moments of this season we have always continued to work intensely and in silence to achieve our goals and to take Inter as high up as possible where they deserve to be, as shown by their great history. I guarantee you, we tried hard. We will come back stronger.”