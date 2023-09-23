Lavrov at the UN: “Humanity at a crossroads to avoid a great war. The obsession with defeating Russia has blinded Western politicians”

“Today, humanity finds itself once again, as many times in the past, at a crossroads. It depends only on us how the story will evolve. It is in our common interest to avoid descent into one great war and the final collapse of the mechanisms of international cooperation created by generations of predecessors.” This is the warning issued by Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the 78th United Nations General Assembly, underway from Tuesday at the Glass Palace in New York. “The declared goal of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia,” Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man said, is aobsession which it has completely blinded the eyes of irresponsible Western politicians”, who have “lost an elementary sense of self-preservation. A clear manifestation ofselfishness of the Western minority have become obsessive attempts to “Ukrainianize” the agenda of international discussions, putting aside a whole series of unresolved regional crises, many of which have dragged on for years and even decades,” he underlined. Once again rejecting the peace plan proposed by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskywhich provides for the withdrawal of Moscow’s troops from all occupied territories, including Crimea: “The Ukrainian president’s so-called peace formula is absolutely unachievable and everyone knows it.”

Lavrov echoed Putin’s definition of the West as “empire of lies“: “Get used to watching from the top to bottom the rest of the world, Americans and Europeans often make promises, assume obligations, including written and legally binding ones, and then simply do not keep them,” he attacked. Inviting UN member states to “read the organisation’s founding charter”, “remembering the principle of equal sovereignty of large and small countries, while the USA thinks it is better than all the others, and the European Union thinks it is a flowering garden and everything else is a jungle.” Then he criticized NATO’s military expansion in Asia-Pacific regionachieved with the recent trilateral agreement between the USA, Japan e South Korea: “The undisguised focus of these efforts against Russia and China generates the risk of a new explosive hotbed of tension geopolitics, in addition to the already heated one in Europe,” he warned.

The head of Moscow’s diplomacy asked “the cessation of sanctions and of theinhumane economic embargo” against Russia, challenging the United States to abandon “policies of economic suffocation” which “are used as weapons by Western powers”, also citing the sanctions adopted against Cuba and Syria. “Policies increasingly aggressive on the part of the West lead to fragmentation among many hostile blocks” who “do not want to negotiate to make the rest of the world and the process by which decisions are made more fair,” he underlined. “Development must no longer depend on colonial powers,” she added, maintaining that “developing countries are ready to negotiate” in this aspect. A passage is also dedicated to the conflict in the Middle East: “It is impossible to completely normalize the situation in the Middle East without resolving the key issue, that is, without finding a solution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions and the initiative of Arab peace. For over seventy years the Palestinian people have been waiting to obtain their own state, which they were promised, but the Americans have monopolized the mediation process and they do everything to ensure this doesn’t happen.”

