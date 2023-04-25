Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that “just as Pristina cannot claim to represent the interests of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, neither does Kyiv represent Donbas.”

He said that it is obvious to “any impartial observer” that the regime in Kiev cannot in any way be considered a representative of the inhabitants of the territories who refused to accept the situation that arose in Ukraine after the February 2014 protests, which Moscow considers a coup d’état. .

He added that the Ukrainian issue “is impossible to consider in isolation from the geopolitical context.”

“Russia has clearly explained the tasks it accomplishes within the framework of the special military operation: to eliminate threats to our security that have been directly created by NATO on our borders for years and to protect people who are denied the rights proclaimed by multilateral conventions, to protect them from direct threats of extermination and expulsion on the territories on which their ancestors lived for centuries. We honestly said what and who we are fighting for.” said Lavrov.

