NEW DELHI. In the New Delhi hotel where Giorgia Meloni is staying, there is also Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, who is participating in the G20 these days. Answering a question from La Stampa, he spoke of Silvio Berlusconi and the two critical positions towards Ukraine: «We hear the assessments and statements of many international leaders and experienced politicians. Obviously, Silvio Berlusconi is one of them. He is a reasonable man who doesn’t try to paint everything in black and white, doesn’t try to escalate tensions in the world under the slogan of the struggle of democracy against autocracy ».

Berlusconi returns pro-Putin and Meloni trembles Francesca del Vecchio February 13, 2023



“Berlusconi – continues Lavrov – understands the need to solve the problems on which our lives depend”.