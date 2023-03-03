by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, attended a conference on geopolitics in New Delhi, India, and his statement caused hilarity and disapproval. Lavrov has, in fact, stated: “… the war we are…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lavrov blames the war on Ukraine and the audience laughs appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».